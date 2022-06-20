When it comes to fashion trends, age is no barrier

Every year cinema introduces fresh new faces and talent on the silver screen. The newbies are full of youth and energy, flaunt fabulous figures, and dress in the latest fashion trends.

But with each passing year, there are also a group of veteran stars who give these newbies a run for their money. These divas are at the top of their game; not only have they aged gracefully, but they pack and also stay on top of their fashion game. Here's a look at some names setting some serious goals: