Five wardrobe essential jeans you need to own

If there is anything common between people across the globe it's a love for jeans. "Denim is always in vogue. When it's new it looks cool, when it's faded it looks hot. And, jeans work of anyone and everyone including university professors to bartenders, all you need is an incredible attitude", said Nidhi Yadav, Co-Founder AksClothings.

Here are five styles you need in your wardrobe:

Skinny jeans: If you are a multi-tasking woman and believe in an active lifestyle, then you cannot avoid a pair of skinny jeans in black or grey. Skinny jeans usually come in stretchable and comfortable denim fabric that adapts easily to your physique. Besides, they can be paired with a myriad of tops, shirts, and Kurtis for office parties and other casual occasions.

Straight jeans: A pair of cigarette jeans are the most comfortable pair you can slip into. Commonly called straight jeans, they are as contemporary today as there were in the 1980s. They are great in a corporate setup as an alternative to trousers.