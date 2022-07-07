Urfi Javed once again in a freaky dress, Fashion police gives a thumbs up

Taking her fashion game a notch higher, former 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed, who is known for her bizarre style game, this time made heads turn with a bold powder blue cut-out dress.

She shared a video on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a blue dress as she with a cut-out of a netted design in the front, showcasing her toned waist and her tattoo. She completed her look with braids and high heels.

Taking to the captions, Urfi wrote: "I refuse to follow the rules where society tries to control people with low self-esteem."