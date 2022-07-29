The first colored diamond collection in India

What's the deal with colored diamonds, and what makes certain colors unique? According to the world's leading diamond experts and enthusiasts, there aren't many pure and natural colored diamonds in existence.

Finding pink and blue diamond variations, for example, is difficult because 90 percent of pink diamonds come from the Argyle Diamond mine in Australia, while blue diamonds are found only in two mines - the Argyle Diamond mine and the Cullinan mine in South Africa. The Golkonda region of India is also a mining and production center for blue diamonds. As a result, the extreme rarity of these diamonds is readily apparent.

Aupulent, a rapidly emerging affordable luxury jewelry brand, is launching an artisanal and uniquely fine-crafted colored lab-grown diamond jewelry collection for the first time in India, adding a spark of color to the otherwise monochromatic world of diamond jewelry.

This new colored cultured diamonds collection will initially have up to 15 unique variations, bringing to Indian millennials some unique hues of diamonds in shades of charming pink, royal blue, and majestic yellow, adding more 'aupulence' to its innovative journey of marketing and e-selling extremely fine and well-cut Lab Grown diamonds.

Even with lab-grown diamonds, the market is only just getting started. Aupulent's goal is to make colored diamonds more accessible to the general public in India. The market value of lab-grown diamonds is high because they resemble natural diamonds in every way, especially to the naked eye. Only an expert can tell the difference between a natural and a lab-grown diamond, which is why lab-grown colored diamonds are the next best thing. Lab-grown diamonds are created in a way that closely resembles the natural process of diamond formation.