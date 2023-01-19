Are Crew Necks in style in 2023?

Would you wear a tee that covers your entire body? Because that's what the first crewnecks were!

Designed to protect outerwear such as suits and shirts, these tees absorbed sweat and other bodily grime. It may sound gross now, but keep in mind that showers were less common and accessible in the 19th century than today.

With time crewneck undershirts transformed and were picked up by the US navy as part of their mid-20th century uniform, and soon after, Hollywood bad boys such as Marlon Brando and James Dean normalized wearing them on their own.