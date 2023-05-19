By : Aloin Poulin

What Makes Cushion Cut Different?

You may wonder what makes cushion cuts different than other diamond cuts. It is their shape that is very attractive that makes them distinctive. The cushion cut diamond shape comes with a square or rectangular outline. At the same time, these diamonds have rounded corners that add a form of luxury. All these attributes make cushion cuts very attractive. These diamonds have been famous for many centuries and are also known as pillow-cut diamonds because of their unique shape.

When you search for a Rare Carat cushion cut diamond, you will notice they usually have more significant facets that make their brilliance more visible. This characteristic makes them very popular among women who want a diamond ring or pendant that sparkles from a distance. If you like these kinds of diamonds, you will be pleased to have something attractive.

Rare Carat radiant cut diamonds are also very effective, like cushion cut diamonds. The radiant cut makes the ring look bigger and gives it a distinctive look.

If you want to invest in a diamond, consider Rare Carat diamonds. On this website, you will find all the relevant diamond shapes and cuts, making the selection process much more straightforward.

What Is the Cost of Cushion Cut Diamonds?

You will find many options on Rare Carat for natural or lab-grown diamonds. There are prices that correspond to each buyer, and you will find your favourites on the website.

The price of a Rare Carat cushion cut diamond depends on many factors. It is important to consider characteristics like carat weight, cut quality, color grade, and clarity grade. All these options will affect the end price, and you can find many variations on the website.

For example, the smallest carat weight cushion cut diamond on the Rare Carat website will cost $560. This diamond comes with 0.21 carats and an E color grade. If you are looking for a colorless diamond with D diamond grade, then you can find a $2,536 diamond with SI1 clarity.

At the same time, if you want to find a balance between color and clarity, you can search for a cushion cut diamond that is around $4,000. All these prices vary according to the selected criteria, and you can make the settings more relevant to your preferences.

There are many positive characteristics of cushion cut diamonds. One of the best virtues is their ability to showcase a diamond's color. This ability is possible because the more significant facets show the color that adds character to the stone. This color showcase makes lower-color grade stones look better than other diamond cuts.

Cushion cut diamonds are very effective, but if you want to choose colorless or near-colorless diamonds, the brilliance of the stone will be even more noticeable. It all depends on your budget and personal choices.