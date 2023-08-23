High street shopping?

Womenswear brand Urbanic aims to captivate the affordable premium clothing sector and has also released a fashion film titled "BLOOM" as part of its rebranding campaign, accompanied by the hashtag #UR.

Alongside the new visual identity, the brand has launched a website and a new app and much-awaited new summer styles. The native e-commerce brand, established in 2019, emphasises that it's not just a makeover; instead, they invite all fans to add their unique flair, nurturing creativity, fun, and style.

Urbanic places great value on authenticity; the brand strives to stay true to its core principles while encouraging others to do the same. As a brand, Urbanic is “Naturally Charming” creating a space where people can confidently celebrate their individuality and embrace their innate charm.