Your Guide to Hosting a lit Neon Night

Curate a List of Cyberlicious Cocktails

No party's complete without a selection of dazzling drinks to match the theme! With Cyber Lime as the central theme, let loose your inner mad mixologist as you experiment with glowing food colouring and citrusy cocktails. A perfectly thematic base spirit for this occasion is the new BACARDÍ Green Lime rum - which combines the smooth flavor of rum with the zest of green lime, and is a perfect base spirit to pair with other citrus recipes, colours, or even edible glitter. Whether it’s a refreshing lime mojito or Cyber Lime daiquiris, you can mix up some signature Cyber Lime cocktails for the night.

Futuristic Fun and Games

Commit to the theme with futuristic variations on your favorite party games for your guests to enjoy. Set up a Glow-in-the-Dark Limbo pole and watch as your guests contort themselves to show off their balance; or turn up the competition with an Interplanetary Treasure Hunt, where your guests search for hidden treasures around the different ‘planets’ of the venue. Finally, make sure you have the essentials with a neon-lit dance floor for your guests to throw down to the latest dance music. Together, all these elements are sure to make your Cyber Lime party an unforgettable neon adventure. IANS/KB