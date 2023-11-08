Audrey Hepburn's "Roman Holiday' pearl necklace to be offered in Geneva

Christie’s will present the very fine pearl collier by Fürst, worn by Audrey Hepburn in the final scene of "Roman Holiday". The lot will be offered in the upcoming Jewels Online: The Geneva Edit sale taking place from 3 to 16 November(estimate CHF18,000-26,000).The Fürst family is originally Austro-Hungarian. In the 1850s, MoricFürst moved to Turin to establish his business as a Jeweller and became a leading supplier for the Savoyard court.

Audrey Hepburn's performances in "Roman Holiday" (1953) continues to enchant audiences. Her portrayal of Princess Ann, a young royal on a journey of self-discovery in the Eternal City of Rome, earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. The film is celebrated not only for its timeless storytelling but also for its exquisite costume and jewellery designs, showcasing the transformation of her character from regal opulence to carefree elegance.