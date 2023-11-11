First-look of Nykaaland

Promoted and Co-produced by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow, India’s most preferred beauty and lifestyle retailer, the exclusive first-look preview inaugurated Nykaaland, opening up doors to beauty enthusiasts from all over the country for a fun-filled two-day adventure which took place on November 4th and 5thin the wonder-world of all things beauty, fashion, lifestyle with a dash of entertainment, culinary goodness and more!

Commenting on the success of the preview, Owen Roncon, Chief of Business – Live Entertainment, BookMyShow, said, “Nykaaland is a celebration of beauty, lifestyle, creativity with a blend of entertainment, innovation, immersive experiences, state-of-the-art production and culinary prowess. For the debut edition of Nykaaland, our expertise in curating, building and producing large-scale entertainment events and unique IPs has embraced new concepts with world-renowned celebrities, influencers and brands being on-boarded in this partnership with Nykaa. Offering an unparalleled experience to the audience is the primary goal for us with every new IP and with Nykaaland, the stakes are higher as we enter a new realm of beauty and entertainment – a buzzing industry waiting to be tapped in an immersive experiential manner. Across different formats, we have ensured sustainable efforts are at the forefront and the same has been implemented for our consumers who will experience this extraordinary festival on-ground. It’s time for the live entertainment space to grow multi-fold across unexplored genres and we are optimistic this is just the beginning of a revolution in the ecosystem!”

Janhvi Kapoor, HRVY (UK’s pop music sensation) along with Masaba Gupta, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Alaya F, Shivshakti Sachdev and Vahbbiz Dorabjee joined in the celebrations as BookMyShow and Nykaa raised a toast to India’s first-ever beauty festival, Nykaaland. Also spotted lighting up the venue in their glamourous best were notable entrepreneurs and influencers including Muskan Chanchlani, Diipa Buller-Khosla, Aastha Shah, Sunayana Fozdar among others. As the evening drew to a close, indie band ONEmpire took the stage and ensured the crowd had a ball through the evening.

Over the weekend on November 4th and 5th, festival-goers were treated to beauty, entertainment and a whole host of other fun-elements that Nykaaland offered. IANS/KB