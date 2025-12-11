The Rise of Inclusive Menswear: Why Extended Sizes Are Becoming Mainstream

By Tamires Criscio

Fashion is no longer a one-size-fits-all industry. Increasingly, brands are recognizing the need for inclusivity in menswear, shifting their focus to cater to a diverse range of body types. The push towards offering extended sizes is reshaping the retail landscape, providing more options and better fitting clothing for all.

Why Extended Sizes Matter

In the olden days of sartoria, we were stuck in a rigid world of small, medium, and large. That era is quickly fading into the rearview as one thing becomes clear: body diversity isn't just real, it's the norm. The ability to offer extended sizes in menswear isn’t just a fancy extra touch that designers add to their collections – it's cardinal.

Let's look at why we're heading in this direction:

First, consumer demand is shifting. Guys everywhere are voicing their needs, asking for more from the brands they love – including sizes that fit their bodies just right. The fashion industry doesn’t exist in a vacuum, so this outcry isn't getting lost in the ether. Instead, it's emerging as a key driver forcing fashionistas to reevaluate their size charts and reassess their production methods. Consumers want more, and it's high time brands delivered.

But it's not just about meeting demands; it's also about representation. Clothes, if you didn't know, have the power to make or break your day. Fumble with a wonky fit, and your self-esteem might take a hit. Stroll around in threads that feel tailored for your body, and you're suddenly strutting, not just walking.

Clothing that fits properly is transformative. It's empowering. For too long, men who didn’t fit the limited sizes available have grappled with the sharp end of this deal, struggling to find clothes that made them feel as awesome as they should.

The rise of extended sizes means these men are no longer on the sidelines. Instead, they're finding their way into clothing that doesn’t just fit but truly matches their bodies and personalities.

So yeah, that's why extended sizes are capturing hearts and racks in the menswear scene. Consumers are asking, designers are tailoring, and the rest of us are enjoying the empowerment that comes with well-fitted fashion. It's about time we celebrated every man's right to a blindingly good fit, regardless of size. That's the real revolution in menswear, folks. Let's roll with it.

Brands Leading the Charge

Modern menswear is evolving, with a myriad of brands boldly leading the charge towards more inclusive sizing, making "fit for all" their mission.

ASOS: A renowned online fashion retailer, ASOS has been at the frontlines of this change with their "ASOS Plus" range. Their inclusive sizes cater to both tall and larger men, without skimping on style diversity or choice. ASOS even powers its "Fit Assistant" tool with machine learning to provide personalized size recommendations and a better shopping experience.

Nike: Moving beyond sportswear, Nike has long promoted diversity and inclusivity in its campaigns, and their choice to offer extended sizes is consistent with this philosophy. Their 'Nike Plus Size' collection does not merely add more sizes; instead, it is a reevaluation of their sizing and fit for a more diverse crowd, ensuring that everyone can enjoy their sporty, trendy styles comfortably.

Jacamo: Particularly in the UK, Jacamo makes a robust case for size inclusivity, focusing on delivering quality and style across an extensive range of sizes. It continuously offers variety in their collections while maintaining a prime focus on fits that look good on all body types.

DXL Big + Tall: With their complete focus on providing extended sizes, DXL is a game-changer in the market. They offer an admirable range of brands and styles, ensuring larger men don't have to miss out on the best of fashion trends.

Bonobos: This brand has particularly shone for its broader approach to menswear sizing, presented through their 'Extended Sizes' collection. They have cultivated a devoted following by offering a range of sizes, fits, and lengths that truly cater to everyone.

These brands are championing the inclusive menswear movement, demonstrating that style and inclusion are not mutually exclusive. Their commitment to meeting diverse customer needs is guiding a broader industry shift towards more inclusive fashion.

