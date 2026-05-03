Fashion Is Art: 2026’s Biggest Fashion Night, the Met Gala 2026, Returns

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From “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” to “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” to “Costume Art,” the biggest event in fashion is back again to reshape the world of style this year.
The Met Gala 2026 is scheduled to take place on the first Monday of May—May 4, 2026—at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. With just hours left until the grand fashion event, the internet can’t keep calm over this year’s guest list and fashion flashpoints.
The fashion night aims to rebirth fashion by taking inspiration from history and the theme of the event in order to create a significant moment for fashion itself. With attendees ranging from business moguls to music icons to actors, the Met Gala is usually attended by the biggest names on the planet, wearing prestigious haute couture.
See Also: Met Gala 2023: Celebrating 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'
For Indian viewers, their favourite celebrities are all set to grace the red carpet. At the Met Gala 2025, several A-listers from India made it to the guest list.
Met debutant singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh wore a royal outfit by Prabal Gurung, whereas Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, graced the carpet in a custom black suit by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, paired with a cane. Previously, celebrities such as Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone have attended the event.
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a regular at the Met Gala and wore a polka-dotted Balmain gown last year, paired with a Bvlgari green emerald necklace. The actress has graced the Met five times in the past. Other past attendees include Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla.
Met Gala 2026 Guest List
According to media reports, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will not be attending the prestigious fashion event due to prior commitments. Variety India stated that the Quantico actress will reportedly skip this year’s Met Gala 2026.
As per several reports, the Met Gala 2026 will be attended by filmmaker Karan Johar. Speculation also suggests that Deepika Padukone will return to the red carpet, following her last appearance in 2019, when she wore a pink gown resembling a Barbie look with a high ponytail.
The event will be held on May 4, 2026, and Indian viewers can watch the live telecast on Vogue’s YouTube channel. The broadcast will commence at 3:30 AM IST.