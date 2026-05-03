Fashion Is Art: 2026’s Biggest Fashion Night, the Met Gala 2026, Returns

For Indian viewers, their favourite celebrities are all set to grace the red carpet. At the Met Gala 2025, several A-listers from India made it to the guest list.

Met debutant singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh wore a royal outfit by Prabal Gurung, whereas Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, graced the carpet in a custom black suit by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, paired with a cane. Previously, celebrities such as Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone have attended the event.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a regular at the Met Gala and wore a polka-dotted Balmain gown last year, paired with a Bvlgari green emerald necklace. The actress has graced the Met five times in the past. Other past attendees include Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla.

Met Gala 2026 Guest List

According to media reports, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will not be attending the prestigious fashion event due to prior commitments. Variety India stated that the Quantico actress will reportedly skip this year’s Met Gala 2026.

As per several reports, the Met Gala 2026 will be attended by filmmaker Karan Johar. Speculation also suggests that Deepika Padukone will return to the red carpet, following her last appearance in 2019, when she wore a pink gown resembling a Barbie look with a high ponytail.

The event will be held on May 4, 2026, and Indian viewers can watch the live telecast on Vogue’s YouTube channel. The broadcast will commence at 3:30 AM IST.