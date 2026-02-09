From Salman Khan to Karan Johar: 10 Celebrities Who Took Part in RSS’ Two-Day Lecture Series

To mark the 100th anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a grand two-day lecture series was organised in Mumbai, drawing nationwide attention. Held at the Nehru Centre Auditorium in Worli on February 7 and 8, 2026, the event featured an inspiring address by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat that left a strong impression on the audience. Titled ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey – New Horizons’ and held under the prestigious Mumbai Vyakhyanmala, the programme reflected on the organisation’s century-long journey, achievements, and vision for the future.
The event gained further attention due to the strong presence of Bollywood celebrities, turning the lecture series into a major talking point. Stars including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Pritam, and others attended the sessions. Clips from the event soon went viral on social media, sparking widespread curiosity and discussion. Here’s a look at some celebrities and their reactions.
Salman Khan’s presence on the first day became a major highlight when Mohan Bhagwat referred to him while speaking about the influence of celebrities on youth. The remark focused on how young people often follow public figures in fashion and behaviour.
While addressing the audience, Bhagwat said, “What Salman Khan wears, college students do the same. Why they do it? ‘Because he is wearing it.’ Why is he wearing it? ‘I don’t know’.” Salman was seen smiling as he listened from the audience.
Shilpa Shetty attended the event on February 8 and drew attention with her elegant appearance in an orange Indo-Western outfit. She was also seen posing outside the auditorium with Seema Singh.
Expressing her admiration, she said, “First of all, congratulations on this centenary. I am a big fan of Mohan Bhagwat. I greatly admire his resolve and dedication to working for the nation, and I am truly a huge fan of his.”
Filmmaker Karan Johar attended the two-day lecture series and praised Mohan Bhagwat’s address. Speaking to the media, he said, “I came here on the occasion of 100 years of the RSS and heard Mohan Bhagwat’s insightful lecture. I extend my best wishes to the RSS on its 100th anniversary. His words were not only inspiring but also reflected his great sense of humour.”
Sharing his experience further, Karan described the interaction as memorable and said, “I am very happy to be here at the 100th anniversary of RSS… I was touched by his words… His sense of humour entertained us. We laughed a lot and applauded him.”
Vicky Kaushal was among the prominent celebrities who attended the event and was seen engaging with filmmaker Vipul Shah. He arrived wearing a brown kurta-pajama paired with a Nehru jacket, adding to the traditional atmosphere.
Sharing his experience, Vicky said, “It’s wonderful that the RSS journey has completed 100 years. For the first time, I got to hear Mohan Bhagwat speak in person, and I was deeply impressed.” He described the occasion as special and said it left a lasting impact on him.
Ranbir Kapoor attended the celebrations along with his Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari. Social media videos showed the two sharing a warm moment outside the venue.
Ranbir, who plays Lord Rama in the upcoming film adaptation, added to the star power on the first day. His appearance quickly went viral, with fans widely discussing his presence at the event.
Ananya Panday attended the lecture series with filmmakers Karan Johar and Madhur Bhandarkar. She wore a white-and-maroon Anarkali suit that suited the cultural tone of the programme.
Her presence contributed to the strong Bollywood participation that marked the organisation’s 100-year milestone.
Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, known for Mukkabaaz and Gangs of Wasseypur, also attended the event.
Speaking at the venue, he said, “I want to extend my best wishes. It is a very long journey; 100 years is a long time. I have come today to listen and bring my best wishes.” He added that he looked forward to learning from the discussions.
Actor and television personality Ravi Dubey arrived at the venue in traditional ethnic attire, adding to the cultural spirit of the occasion.
Sharing his thoughts, he said, “Heartiest congratulations to RSS on completing 100 years. Over these 100 years, the organization has contributed to nation-building in India and to establishing India as a global leader…” He described the event as meaningful and inspiring.
Veteran actor Jackie Shroff also attended the celebrations and shared a thoughtful message on values and responsibility.
He said, “The younger generation should be taught how to serve others. Serve your parents, earth, nature, nation...” stressing the importance of service and respect.
Raveena Tandon was seen stepping out of the venue looking radiant in a yellow traditional outfit. Her graceful appearance reflected the cultural spirit of the programme.
Her presence added to the star-studded atmosphere of the RSS centenary celebrations held at the Nehru Centre Auditorium.
Suggested Reading: