From Salman Khan to Karan Johar: 10 Celebrities Who Took Part in RSS’ Two-Day Lecture Series

To mark the 100th anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a grand two-day lecture series was organised in Mumbai, drawing nationwide attention. Held at the Nehru Centre Auditorium in Worli on February 7 and 8, 2026, the event featured an inspiring address by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat that left a strong impression on the audience. Titled ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey – New Horizons’ and held under the prestigious Mumbai Vyakhyanmala, the programme reflected on the organisation’s century-long journey, achievements, and vision for the future.

The event gained further attention due to the strong presence of Bollywood celebrities, turning the lecture series into a major talking point. Stars including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Pritam, and others attended the sessions. Clips from the event soon went viral on social media, sparking widespread curiosity and discussion. Here’s a look at some celebrities and their reactions.