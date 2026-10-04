From Contemporary Streetwear to Royal Lehengas: Upgrade Your Wardrobe With These Five Local Fashion Brands in Delhi NCR

THE FASHION SCENE is growing day by day, and with every passing moment, there is a new fad or a trend. Delhi, being the capital of India, is constantly evolving with these fashion trends so no one is left behind. From traditional Indian wear to contemporary styles, many homegrown brands have brought their own unique touches to the city’s wardrobe. Whether you want something Indian, Indo-western, western, or the newly brought-back retro-style fashion with a modern touch, these brands have everything.
Delhi is home to a vibrant fashion scene, with different people from different states and different ways of getting dressed. It has one of the most vibrant independent fashion scenes, with some incredible labels. So why stay in the past when you can give your wardrobe a new makeover with some local fashion brands of Delhi NCR?
Doodlage is a Delhi-based eco-friendly fashion brand that is loved across India. The brand was established in 2013 by Kriti Tula and Paras Arora and gained recognition for pioneering sustainable and high-end fashion in India. It upcycles factory-discarded fabric, cutting scraps and other industrial waste to create contemporary streetwear, casual wear, and classy clothes.
The clothes are made in Delhi fair-wage factories and artisan-run units. The brand’s studio is located in New Delhi, where you can explore its sustainable clothing. You can also purchase the clothes online through its website. The average cost of the clothes ranges from ₹4,000 to ₹12,000, depending on the type of clothing you are purchasing. They offer tops, skirts, trousers, tunics, dresses, jackets, outerwear and more.
If your style screams Indian tradition, then Torani is the place for you. Founded by Karan Torani, the brand draws inspiration from the clothing styles of 1990s North India. The dresses are created with an essence of nostalgia from that time, along with elements of folklore and handloom traditions. The brand’s handcrafted clothing can be worn by both men and women, and they offer outfits such as kurta sets, festive wear, lehengas and their signature Chanderi and silk sarees.
The place is located in Khan Market, New Delhi, which most Delhiites love to visit. They create their clothes with 100% handcrafted work, including celebrity lehengas, sarees, and much more. Their lehengas give you a sense of traditional royalty, with beautiful colours and patterns that showcase Indian craftsmanship. The fashion brand’s everyday and bridal wear has an average price range starting from ₹10,000 and going up to ₹10,00,000 or more, depending on the outfit and craftsmanship.
Now comes the brand that blends the Dilli culture with its outfits, featuring homegrown Delhi streetwear for men. The brand makes clothes for everyday wear and tries to blend the culture of Delhi into its clothes. They focus on straightforward silhouettes with comfortable and durable garments, primarily designed for those who prefer comfort, practicality and clothes that they can wear every day instead of waiting for “the moment.” Their core collections include jackets, jeans, hoodies, and Vardi shirts for an easy everyday routine.
The brand is located in the Hauz Khas area of Delhi, and if you prefer online shopping, you can visit their website and shop. They are also known for hosting gatherings and pop-ups in their studio space to cater to their audience. The average price range for the brand typically ranges from ₹2,000 to ₹9,000. Known for merging classic Indian wear with modern streetwear, the brand’s products are designed and manufactured in the capital.
The brand is a Delhi-based luxury fashion brand that specializes in transformable and sustainable clothing, including clothes with detachable sleeves. The brand was founded by sisters Riya and Chandni Khattar, whose core idea was to create reusable, detachable statement sleeves, and transformable clothes that can be styled in new ways, preventing repetition in everyday outfits.
Located in Greater Kailash, their signature pairs of sleeves can be styled across multiple garments, making your everyday outfit look more special. Their signature clothing includes butterfly, balloon, ruffled and sequined sleeves. Alongside these, they also offer accessories such as fur wings, feathers and cuffs, as well as coordinated tops. They also provide corsets, dresses, shirts and more, with an average price range starting from ₹700 to ₹4,500.
Last but not least is Buna Studio, a slow-fashion womenswear brand based in New Delhi. The brand is known for its romantic and sustainable approach to design. Founded by NIFT graduate Pallavi Shantam, the brand fuses traditional Indian crafts with minimalist womenswear. The brand also follows sustainable fashion by focusing on ethical production and manufacturing small batches of clothes to reduce wastage. They collaborate with artisan communities from West Bengal, Rajasthan, Gujarat and other areas for hand-block printing and other traditional styles.
The studio is located near the Mehrauli area of New Delhi and offers flowy maxi and midi dresses and other clothes with cottagecore-inspired aesthetics and soft pastel patterns. If you are not an explorer and prefer to stay at home, you can explore the clothes through their official website. The average price range of the brand is around ₹12,000 to ₹18,000.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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