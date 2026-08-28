Today, most Buryats remain within the Russian Federation, particularly in the Republic of Buryatia. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Buryatia has also reportedly experienced disproportionately high military casualties and mobilization. Independent media outlet Ludi Baikala counted 9,200 people from Buryatia and the Irkutsk region killed in the 2022–2026 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the context of this history, the Khunkheev family did not wear traditional clothing in everyday life, but Oksana’s grandmother had real gutuls (Buryat boots). Oksana loved both clothing and sewing from an early age. She played with dolls and imagined herself as a fashion designer, inventing patterns and making clothes for them. She watched the then-popular TV series “Simply Maria” (“Simplemente Maria”), in which an ordinary Mexican girl moves from a remote rural province to the capital, Mexico City, to become a designer. Little Oksana from Ust-Ordynsky dreamed of the same thing.

Her teenage years were difficult. In eighth grade, she transferred to a new school and immediately became an outcast. She was used to her brothers protecting her and her father calling her his “beauty.” But at school, classmates mocked her full lips, twisted her surname into insults, and kicked her bag of textbooks down the corridors. Oksana learned to shut herself off; even today, any conflict triggers what she calls a delayed-reaction syndrome. The pain and hurt do not hit immediately; they come hours or days later, and are very difficult to process. Wanting to understand why people behave this way, she went on to earn a university degree in psychology.

It was by chance that Oksana came to work at the Center for the Preservation and Development of the Buryat Ethnic Group. In 2008, when she joined, the Center was organizing the Altargana festival in Irkutsk.

This festival for Buryat communities was first held in Mongolia in 1994. Since then, it has become international in scope and grown into a large-scale event attended by people from across the globe — from Inner Mongolia in China to France. Oksana was completely astonished both by its scale and by what she saw there.

“Before that, I had barely seen our national clothing. But at the festival, all the richness of Buryat traditions was there at once. I watched and admired it,” she recalls.

The festival is named after the altargana plant, which, with its small leaves and modest golden-yellow flowers, looks humble but has an incredibly well-developed root system. Oksana thought a great deal about her own roots and then understood what exactly she wanted to create — but she was still a long way from that point.

After her second maternity leave, Oksana worked sales and other jobs unrelated to sewing. She could only sew late in the evening, when the workday was over, and her children were asleep, but dreams were never something abstract to her; she always paid attention to whatever came to her in that way.

She had a sewing machine she had won in a competition; there was a piece of fabric lying around, the children fell asleep at ten, and late at night, she had a little free time. Oksana knew that she needed to sew, but didn’t know how. She made her first costumes for relatives and loved ones, as she wanted her children, nieces, and nephews to wear national clothing and take an interest in their culture.

The results began to look beautiful, but they turned out to be too traditional: Clothing made strictly “according to the canon” simply had nowhere to be worn. She also wanted recognition and visibility, so Oksana tried to participate in different fashion shows. At one of them, a journalist approached her and asked for an interview; it was exactly the way Oksana had seen it happen in “Simply Maria.”