Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Fast-Moving Carbon Monoxide Gas Flowing Away From Star
Lead StoryScience & TechnologyWorld

Fast-Moving Carbon Monoxide Gas Flowing Away From Star

A unique stage of planetary system evolution

0
Star
Fast-moving carbon monoxide gas flowing away from a young, low-mass star. Unsplash

A unique stage of planetary system evolution has been imaged by astronomers, showing fast-moving carbon monoxide gas flowing away from a star system over 400 light-years away.

They have detected fast-moving carbon monoxide gas flowing away from a young, low-mass star: a unique stage of planetary system evolution that may provide an insight into how our own solar system evolved.

It suggests that the way systems develop may be more complicated than previously thought.

“Although it remains unclear how the gas is being ejected so fast, we believe it may be produced from icy comets being vaporized in the star’s asteroid belt,” said study authors from the University of Cambridge in the UK.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The detection was made with the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array (ALMA) in Chile, as part of a survey of young ‘class III’ stars, reported in an earlier paper.

Some of these class III stars are surrounded by debris discs, which are believed to be formed by the ongoing collisions of comets, asteroids, and other solid objects, known as planetesimals, in the outer reaches of recently formed planetary systems.

The leftover dust and debris from these collisions absorb light from their central stars and re-radiate that energy as a faint glow that can be studied with ALMA.

In the inner regions of planetary systems, the processes of planet formation are expected to result in the loss of all the hottest dust, and class IIII stars are those that are left with – at most – dim, cold dust.

Star
The gas may be produced during collisions between asteroids, or during periods of sublimation. Unsplash

These faint belts of cold dust are similar to the known debris disks seen around other stars, similar to the Kuiper belt in our own solar system, which is known to host much larger asteroids and comets.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: भारत में मलेरिया के मामलों में करोड़ों का सुधार – डब्ल्यू.एच.ओ

In the survey, the star in question, ‘NO Lup’, which is about 70 percent the mass of our sun, was found to have a faint, low-mass dusty disc, but it was the only class III star where carbon monoxide gas was detected, a first for this type of young star with ALMA.

While it is known that many young stars still host the gas-rich planet-forming discs they are born with, NO Lup is more evolved and might have been expected to have lost this primordial gas after its planets had formed.

While the detection of carbon monoxide gas is rare, what made the observation unique was the scale and speed of the gas, which prompted a follow-up study to explore its motion and origins.

“Just detecting carbon monoxide gas was exciting, since no other young stars of this type had been previously imaged by ALMA,” said first author Joshua Lovell.

“But when we looked closer, we found something even more unusual: given how far away the gas was from the star, it was moving much faster than expected. This had us puzzled for quite some time,” Lovell added.

ALSO READ: Electronic Skin To Play An Important Role In Next-Generation

Further analysis also showed that the gas may be produced during collisions between asteroids, or during periods of sublimation – the transition from a solid to a gaseous phase – on the surface of the star’s comets, expected to be rich in carbon monoxide ice.

The results were scheduled to be presented at the ‘Five Years After HLTau’ virtual conference in December. (IANS)

Previous articleFear in Indian Corporates About Rise in Fraud Cases
Next articleBhumi Pednekar: I Want To Explore All Genres

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

Bhumi Pednekar: I Want To Explore All Genres

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Durgamati, says she wants to explore all genres. She also...
Read more
Business

Fear in Indian Corporates About Rise in Fraud Cases

NewsGram Desk - 0
The uncertainty and business disruption brought about by the pandemic has contributed to fears amongst corporate India about the rise in fraud cases in...
Read more
India

2020 Is The Year of Internal Discovery For India, says Modi

NewsGram Desk - 0
The year just ending may be called by some as one of the external disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic but for India, it...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Bhumi Pednekar: I Want To Explore All Genres

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Durgamati, says she wants to explore all genres. She also...
Read more

Fast-Moving Carbon Monoxide Gas Flowing Away From Star

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A unique stage of planetary system evolution has been imaged by astronomers, showing fast-moving carbon monoxide gas flowing away from a star system over...
Read more

Fear in Indian Corporates About Rise in Fraud Cases

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The uncertainty and business disruption brought about by the pandemic has contributed to fears amongst corporate India about the rise in fraud cases in...
Read more

2020 Is The Year of Internal Discovery For India, says Modi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The year just ending may be called by some as one of the external disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic but for India, it...
Read more

Sweden To Strengthen Ties With India in Science & Technology

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Sweden aims to strengthen its ties with India in the area of science and technology as the two countries are celebrating the Nobel Memorial...
Read more

Museum For Preserving Sacred Trees of Sikhism

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore on Monday virtually inaugurated the first-of-its-kind Museum of Trees -- a unique environmental project here for...
Read more

Konark Festival And Sand Art Festival To Begin From Dec 1

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The twin events of the Konark Festival of classical dance performances with the grand Sun Temple in the backdrop and the International Sand Art...
Read more

UN Health Agency: Physical Activities Can Save Up To 5 Million Lives A Year

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization is urging people to get moving and keep moving for better health.  The U.N. health agency says physical activity can...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada