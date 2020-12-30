Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story FBI: Hackers Carry Out Swatting Attacks Using Home Smart Devices
Lead StoryScience & Technology

FBI: Hackers Carry Out Swatting Attacks Using Home Smart Devices

Swatting may be motivated by revenge, used as a form of harassment, or used as a prank, but it is a serious crime that may have potentially deadly consequences

0
swatting attacks
Home surveillance devices, are being used to carry out swatting attacks. Pixabay

In a warning to people who use smart home devices, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has said that offenders are hijacking victims’ smart devices, including video and audio capable home surveillance devices, to carry out “swatting” attacks.

“Swatting” is a term used to describe a hoax call made to emergency services, typically reporting an immediate threat to human life, to draw a response from law enforcement and the SWAT team to a specific location.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Confusion on the part of homeowners or responding officers has resulted in health-related or violent consequences and pulls limited resources away from valid emergencies, the FBI said in a statement on Tuesday. The FBI said it is warning users of smart home devices with cameras and voice capabilities to use complex, unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication to help protect against “swatting” attacks.

“Smart home device manufacturers recently notified law enforcement that offenders have been using stolen e-mail passwords to access smart devices with cameras and voice capabilities and carry out swatting attacks,” it elaborated.

swatting attacks
Swatting is a term used to describe a hoax call made to emergency services. Pixabay

“Swatting” may be motivated by revenge, used as a form of harassment, or used as a prank, but it is a serious crime that may have potentially deadly consequences.

Offenders often use spoofing technology to anonymize their own phone numbers to make it appear to first responders as if the emergency call is coming from the victim’s phone number. “This enhances their credibility when communicating with dispatchers,” the FBI said.

ALSO READ: Report: 2021 Can Be The Year Of Innovation, Recovery, Renewal

To gain access to smart devices, offenders are likely taking advantage of customers who re-use their email passwords for their smart devices. They use stolen email passwords to log into the smart device and hijack features, including the “live-stream camera and device speakers”. They then call emergency services to report a crime at the victims’ residence.

As law enforcement responds to the residence, the offender watches the live stream footage and engages with the responding police through the camera and speakers. “In some cases, the offender also live streams the incident on shared online community platforms”. The FBI said it was working with private sector partners who manufacture smart devices to advise customers about the scheme and how to avoid being victimized. (IANS)

Previous articleWearable Stimulator To Zap Alzheimer Disease
Next articleCOVID Caused Uncertainty In Sports Events Globally

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Year Ender 2020: Notable Persons Who Bid Us Goodbye In 2020

NewsGram Desk - 0
One more day and the not so good year 2020 will go down in history with many things marking the end of a decade....
Read more
Health & Fitness

What causes blood oxygenation to drop in many Covid19 patients

NewsGram Desk - 0
The decreased arterial blood oxygen levels in many Covid-19 cases could be caused by an infection in carotid bodies by SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible...
Read more
Lead Story

Delhi Clocking The Most Bookings Across The World In 2020

NewsGram Desk - 0
Travel and hospitality demand has improved in India after the unlocking of economic activities was announced, an OYO report released on Wednesday said. The...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Year Ender 2020: Notable Persons Who Bid Us Goodbye In 2020

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
One more day and the not so good year 2020 will go down in history with many things marking the end of a decade....
Read more

What causes blood oxygenation to drop in many Covid19 patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The decreased arterial blood oxygen levels in many Covid-19 cases could be caused by an infection in carotid bodies by SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible...
Read more

Delhi Clocking The Most Bookings Across The World In 2020

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Travel and hospitality demand has improved in India after the unlocking of economic activities was announced, an OYO report released on Wednesday said. The...
Read more

Planning To Open A Dental Clinic? Here Are 6 Things That You Must Keep In Mind

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Have you ever wondered about your teeth? How perfectly they are shaped and situated in your mouth. For those who have never experienced dental...
Read more

President Kovind: Explore And Adapt More Eco-Friendly Solutions For Offices

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday advocated the exploration of innovative solutions to make government offices run in the paperless and contactless mode for...
Read more

COVID Being An Obstacle For Universities In 2020

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Higher education did not escape the reaches of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. U.S. colleges and universities struggled with decisions in the spring to...
Read more

COVID Caused Uncertainty In Sports Events Globally

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The year started with the anticipation that is characteristic of an Olympic year. This time, however, there were also rumblings of uncertainty in the...
Read more

FBI: Hackers Carry Out Swatting Attacks Using Home Smart Devices

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a warning to people who use smart home devices, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has said that offenders are hijacking victims'...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada