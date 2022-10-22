Diwali 2022: Celebrate the 'festival of lights' in the most traditional backdrop

With the long Diwali weekend coming up, luxurious hotels with traditional and heritage backdrops are at the top of everyone's Google search list. If you are looking for the best royal palaces to stay in, then these 5 palace hotels right out of a fairy tale near Delhi-NCR are your best bet.

This festive season, celebrate Diwali like a Maharaja and enjoy authentic royal delicacies, twinkling fairy lights, colorful phantasmagory of fireworks, cultural performances, and more in the most magical setting at these iconic royal palace hotels.