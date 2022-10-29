Celebrate Halloween with Spooky Cocktails.

Everyone deserves a spooky cocktail to celebrate Halloween. It's time to get fancy, celebrate, and spice up your at-home drinking with these intriguing cocktails!



Cocktails by Glenmorangie and Ardbeg Wee Beastie

The Witch's Magic Mule



Ingredients:



50 ml - Glenmorangie Nectar D'Or

20 ml - Lemon Juice

20 ml - Ginger Syrup

2 dashes - Angostura Bitters

Soda Water

Method:



Take a sling glass and pour in the whisky, along with the lemon juice, bitters and ginger syrup.

Add a few mint leaves, then crushed ice, until the glass is two-thirds full.

Give it a mix, shake in more crushed ice and top with soda water.

Keep the whisky's flavour's front of mind with a mint sprig and a lemon slice on top.



Trick or Treat Old Fashioned



Ingredients:



45 ml - Glenmorangie Lasanta

7.5 ml - Sweet Vermouth

5 ml - Gingerbread Syrup

2 dashes - Angostura Bitters

Method:



Pour everything into a mixing glass, add ice cubes and stir for a few moments.

Strain into a chilled rocks glass, over more ice cubes, then set off the rich swirl of flavours with a spiralling lemon twist.



Cookie Monster Sour



Ingredients:



50 ml - Glenmorangie Lasanta

10 ml - Gingerbread Syrup

10 ml - Vanilla Syrup

20 ml - Lemon Syrup

2 dashes - Angostura Bitters

2 dashes - Chocolate Bitters

10 ml - Egg White

Method:



Pour all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker.

Fill the shaker with cubed ice and shake for 10-15 seconds.

Strain into a chilled rocks glass over cubed ice.

Garnish with a ginger biscuit dipped in white chocolate.



Bloody Rob Roy



Ingredients:



50ml Ardbeg Wee Beastie

20ml Sweet Vermouth

2 dashes Angosutra Bitters

Orange Twist

Cherry

Method:



Add all liquid ingredients to a mixing glass, stir for dilution.

Strain into a coupe glass, garnish and serve



Bramble Bite



Ingredients:



50ml Ardbeg Wee Beastie

20ml Fresh Lemon Juice

10ml Vanilla Syrup

15ml Blackberry Liqueur

Mint Sprig

Blackberry

Method:



Add Ardbeg, lemon juice and syrup to a stemmed water goblet half-filled with crushed ice.

Muddle a little before adding more crushed ice.

Drizzle with blackberry liqueur and garnish with a mint sprig and blackberry



Bubble Beast



Ingredients:



50ml Ardbeg Wee Beastie

15ml Nocino

30ml Acidulated Carrot Juice

5ml Tonic Syrup

60-90ml Soda Water

1 pinch salt

Basil

Saffron

Method:



Add all liquid ingredients to a collins glass, gently stir and then add ice.

Top with soda water before garnish.



Cocktails by Belvedere & Hennessy



The Lakeside



Ingredients:



40 ml - Belvedere Vodka

15 ml - Fino Sherry

25 ml - Fresh Lemon Juice

25 ml - Honey Water

2 chunks - Fresh Cucumber

Method:



Add all ingredients to a shaker over cubed ice and shake vigorously.

Fine strain into a chilled coupette.

Garnish with fresh cucumber.

Belvedere Bloody Sour



Ingredients:



40 ml - Belvedere Vodka

30 ml - Italian Bitter Liqueur

25 ml - Fresh Lemon Juice

20 ml - Honey Water

1 egg white

2 dashes - Angostura Bitters

Method:



Add all ingredients to a shaker without ice and dry shake to froth egg white.

Add ice and shake for a second time.

Double strain into a coupe glass and garnish with either blackberries or cherries.



The Rubin



Ingredients:



30 ml - Belvedere Vodka

20 ml - Bianco Vermouth

20 ml - Fresh Grapefruit Juice

20 ml - Fresh Orange Juice

30 ml - Cold Green Tea

Tonic Water

Method:



Add all ingredients into a spritz/wine glass.

Fill with ice and gently stir.

Top with a splash of tonic water and garnish with a wedge of Grapefruit.



Hennessy 11:11



Ingredients:



50 ml Hennessy V.S

5 ml Raw cane syrup (or demerara syrup)

1 Dash Smoked chili bitters

1 Dash Angostura bitters

1 Orange twist

Method:



Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice.

Stir to chill.

Strain into a rocks glass with ice.

Garnish with an orange twist.



Hennessy zombie



Ingredients:



45 ml Hennessy V.S

15 ml Maraschino Liqueur

60 ml Enriched coconut milk (preferably organic)

3 Dashes Angostura Bitters

1 Freshly grated nutmeg

Method:



Add all ingredients to a shaker with very finely cracked or shaved ice.

Shake to chill.

Pour the entire shaker into a highball glass.

Top up with crushed ice.

Add the Angostura bitters.

Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.

Add a cherry on top

