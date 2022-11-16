Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2022: Who is Bhairav and why is he important in Sanatan Dharma?

Hinduism is an ancient religion. It is the only surviving 'pagan' faith. There may be various reasons behind it.

The most important aspect of Hinduism is 'Unity in Diversity.

Hindus may worship different deities, but ultimately all fuse into the all-pervading 'Brahman'; the ultimate reality. It is something that cannot be described in words. It is as abstract as it can get. Everything in this universe is a part of this 'supreme reality'. However, there is something more to it.