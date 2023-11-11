The best hampers and bottles to gift this festive season

1. Gift the glow of good health this Diwali with VAHDAM's wellness delights

India is a culturally rich country with numerous festivals celebrated with zeal and fervor. Diwali is the most widely celebrated one. The traditional celebration of the ‘festival of lights which includes family, food, and get-togethers with the inevitable ‘gifting’ element, has changed in recent years.

People are increasingly looking for more considerate gifting options for their loved ones, from saying ‘no to crackers’ to welcoming ‘organic & healthy’. This Diwali, VAHDAM® India has brought you an incredible range of wellness-based gift collections with high-quality, fresh teas and superfoods, unmatched flavors, and beautiful packaging.

Choose to shower love with a gift of good health and stronger immunity with VAHDAM’s impressive selection of exquisite gifts and assortments that will not only leave a lasting impression on your loved ones but will also inspire them to continue on the path of healthy living. This Diwali, light up with wellness.

Available at VAHDAM India

2. Diwali Hampers from Eastern Sweets by Sangeeta

As the festive season of Diwali approaches, Eastern Sweets by Sangeeta is thrilled to announce its spectacular range of Diwali hampers, filled with delectable treats that promise to make this festival of lights even more joyous.

The Diwali Specials from Eastern Sweets include a Baklava Box with classic Turkish and Pistachio Mix Baklavas, long-sleeve gift boxes containing Oreo Crunch Ladoos, Coconut Jaggery Tarts, Mango Barfi, and Rose Gulkand Ladoo, and the Statement Kaju Katli Box, featuring the classic Sangeeta Kaju Katli along with Kesar Katli, all meticulously curated for your Diwali celebrations. A box of the famous Milk Kesar Peda that has been cherished for generations is always an evergreen choice for frequent customers.

Available at Eastern Sweets by Sangeeta

3. Light up your festivities with World of Hyatt’s specially curated luxurious hampers

This Diwali, World of Hyatt, brings to you a delightful range of curated artisanal hampers, to make this festive season even more memorable, at Andaz Delhi - India’s first luxury and lifestyle hotel by Hyatt. All of the hampers have been put together using homegrown products, that are locally sourced to celebrate the vibrant festive season.

Celebrating the joy of gifting, these curated hampers by the World of Hyatt, exude the essence of Diwali, making them the perfect choice to share with your loved ones during this festive season.

For inquiries, booking, and customizations for the Diwali Hampers, you can call +91 85888 04222 or email at loknath.tanti@andaz.com

4. Festive Home Fiesta

Amid the surge in personalization, the Festive Home Fiesta hamper is poised to win over the recipient's heart. This delightful box is brimmed with organic tea, cashews, almonds, a photo frame, wax candles, a tea holder, and bamboo speakers. The entire package is crafted from natural materials, free from plastic, making it an ideal choice for corporate Diwali gifts for employees.

Priced at Rs. 2,500/- Available on www.loopify.world

5. Exquisite Diwali hampers by Pullman, New Delhi Aerocity

Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, renowned for its reputation as the ultimate destination for celebrations, announces the launch of its exquisite Diwali hampers, carefully crafted to embrace the festive spirit of Diwali. These thoughtfully designed hampers are a harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary elements, offering the perfect gift for family, friends, and business associates.

With hampers starting from Rs. 1000/- plus taxes, these hampers are curated with a touch of goodness and festive cheer. The collection also includes scented candles lovingly crafted by talented NGO children along with DIY Tulsi growing kits and plantable calendars that take you a step closer to our initiative on sustainable living.

Explore the range of hampers at https://bit.ly/CelebrationsByPullmanNewDelhiAerocity

6. The Gift Studio's exquisite gift hampers

Indulge in the Nutventure with our Diwali Nutventure hamper, or experience the crackling joy with Nut Crackers Diwali Delight. The Celebratory Rites hamper is a testament to the spirit of the festival, while the Indi Foodie Basket promises a gastronomic journey through Diwali flavors. Mystic Dawn, Flavourful Festive Fusion, Divine Diwali Moments, Diwali Treasure Trove, Diwali Dhamaka, Sip of Joy, Grand Galore, Ritual Radiance, Nutty Basketeers, and Festive Pop complete the lineup, offering a variety that suits every taste.

Checkout the hampers at thegiftstudio.com

7. Sorrentina Chip and Dip Box

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gourmet gift for the festive season or hosting an intimate gathering, our Chip and Dip box will be the perfect choice. Packed with 3 crackers and the best dips, this box is a sure-shot way to impress. Each element in the gourmet box is handcrafted in small batches, using only fresh ingredients and authentic Italian recipes. The crunchy crackers, crostini, and Grissini paired with the delicious flavours of the Italian-style hummus and pestos, will definitely put you in a festive mood with each bite.

Priced at Rs. 1400/- Available at Sorrentina Website

8. Sheraton Grand Whitefield's exquisite hampers

Diwali is a much-awaited festival in every part of India as it brings families and friends together to light up the festivity and celebrate by exchanging sweets and gifts. To make this festival more memorable and special, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre has curated a variety of tempting and exquisite gourmet Diwali hampers that are an ode to the rich culture and tradition of the Diwali festival.

The elegant Diwali hampers are carefully crafted with the right blend of sweets and savories, making them exclusive gift options for this special occasion. They serve as a reminder of how magnificent these holidays are and how they should be enjoyed with the utmost fervor.

To order contact +91 95139 82033 or email at avinash.k.singh@sheraton.com

9. Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel's elegant Diwali hampers

Celebrate Diwali with the essence of sweetness by indulging in the exquisite artisanal Mithais thoughtfully crafted by the in-house team at Renaissance. Elevate your festivities with choices such as the “Classic Mithai Box” of 20 Mithais that features Doodh Peda, Motichoor Laddu, Gulabi Peda, Churma Laddu, and Dry Fruit Chocolate Peda.

A medley of assorted flavors, the grander "Sweet Box" includes 24 specials like Gulab Peda, Pista Mista, Not Just A ‘Dodha’, Gurmewa, Millet Mithai, and Cokhoya. If you prefer a blend of flavors, the "Box of 12 Artisanal Mithais and 4 Assorted Nuts'' is an excellent choice - Sweet & Savory by Manish Malhotra. For those seeking a wider array of sweets, explore the "Timeless Collection by Manish Malhotra" and the "Indian Delight by Manish Malhotra" both offering a diverse selection to tantalize every palate in beautiful opulent gold and white gift boxes.

The Hand-Crafted Chocolate Box is ideal for those who prefer to go the classic route with a twist of inspired flavors such as Thandai & White Chocolate Milk Chocolate and pistachio-flavored truffles.

Open for bookings! For more details, contact +91 95635 54554.

10. Elevate your festive celebrations with Cornitos Gift Packs

Get ready to embrace the festive spirit with Cornitos' uniquely curated Festive Gift Packs! An exclusive range that promises to add an extra layer of joy and flavor to your celebrations. As the season of festivities approaches, indulge in a delightful assortment of our premium products, carefully selected to make your festive season truly exceptional.

For the vibrant and adventurous youth, Cornitos presents the "Corny Bus" and "Go Wild" Pack. Packed with flavor and excitement, these gift hampers include a selection of our famous products, perfect for those who love to snack on the go. Corny Bus is a crunchy munchy snack bus that includes Nacho Crisps 30g X 5 and Crusties 22g X 5 and Go Wild includes Nacho Crisps 150g X 2, Premium Nuts 150g X 1 and Party Mix 150g X 1.

These festive gift packs are now available at stores and online at https://shop.cornitos.in/. Use code DIWALI23 and get 23% off on orders above 1500. Don't miss out on this limited-time offering, get yours today and make this festive season a memorable one.

11. CAARA's perfect mix of food and florals

Come experience this year’s food and flora hampers that feature CAARA classics as well as the option to customize your own hamper.

Choose from a Hamper selection that includes our artisanal bread which pairs perfectly with the Trio of Dips box, add a side of cheese with our gourmet Cheese Platter, or go all out with a Cheese and Dip Grazing Box that spells festive parties. For a sweeter side of gifting, there is the Box of 8 Modern Indian Sweets or something a bit more International like the Belgian Dark Chocolate and Dates Cake. The cake selection only gets prettier with Grandma’s Carrot Cake and the Gluten Free Orange and Almond Cake.

To place your orders you can dial +91 8527294335 | +91 8920896808 or email easydining@caara.com

12. The Hazelnut Factory’s luxury box - 36 PCS

For a touch of luxury, our Luxury Box has got you covered. Here, you'll find the timeless Milk Pistachio Laddoos, along with Sugar-Free Anjeer and our unique Paan Of Nawab laddoos. Plus, we've thrown in some crunch with Crunchy Oreo and made sure our Sugar-Free Dryfruit laddoos are ready for guilt-free indulgence. Don't forget to try our Cashew Tiramisu laddoo, a delicious fusion of Italian and Indian flavors. These laddoos are good for 14 days, giving you plenty of time to relish them.

Priced at Rs. 2100/- Available at thehazelnutfactory.com

13. Rasayanam Dates and Saffron

Rasayanam Dates and Saffron are a luxurious and healthful treat, perfect for Diwali gifting. These meticulously selected Al Madina Ajwa Dates and Moroccan Medjul Dates are sourced from the finest farms of Gulf Countries and Morocoon lands, ensuring a delectable and nutritious option for health-conscious consumers. Additionally, the Kashmiri Saffron is the only ISO-certified Kashmiri saffron known for its rich flavor and vibrant color. It is handpicked and processed with the utmost care to maintain its purity and potency. Share the joy of Diwali with the exquisite and nourishing gift of Rasayanam, a gesture that expresses warmth, love, and care.

Price at Rs 3000/0 Available on rasayanam.in

14. Special Diwali Box By Isvara

Isvara, the renowned premium tea brand, is all set to illuminate Diwali celebrations with the launch of its exclusive Diwali box. Encapsulating the essence of festivity and luxury, the special edition box features an exquisite selection of hand-picked teas, meticulously curated to offer an unparalleled sensory experience. Each blend, carefully crafted by expert tea sommeliers, embodies the essence of traditional Indian flavors, infused with a contemporary twist. With its elegant packaging and a rich assortment of aromatic teas, Isvara's Diwali box is poised to be the perfect embodiment of sophistication and warmth, making it an ideal gifting choice for connoisseurs and tea enthusiasts alike, seeking to elevate their festive moments with a touch of opulence.

Price at Rs 1599/- Available on isvara.in

15. Experience Diwal's Divine Touch with Divyam - Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort's

Experience the divine aura of Diwali with our exquisite hamper, Divyam. This opulent collection symbolises purity and spirituality, offering a carefully curated selection of items to indulge in with dear ones. Divyam includes the luxurious Forest Essentials Gift Set, premium coffee, tea, indulgent hot chocolate, gourmet delights, and more. It's a symbol of purity and spirituality, perfectly crafted to infuse elegance into your Diwali festivities.

The luxurious hamper includes 3 selections priced at Rs. 19,999 + taxes, Rs. 14,999 + taxes, and Rs. 9,999 + taxes respectively. To get your hands on these magnificent hampers, reach out to Naman Kumar | +91 97739 44168

16. Luxury Hamper by The Lodhi New Delhi

Indulge in the richness of handcrafted chocolates, an array of Indian sweets, premium nuts, and a Forest Essentials gift pack. Illuminate the surroundings with an exquisitely crafted diya and a Diwali-themed candle, inviting the blessings of a charming Ganesha idol, as potpourri aromas enrich the setting. The celebrations are elevated with exclusive Lodhi items such as coasters, stoles, handkerchiefs, and cufflinks.

Price: Rs. 25,000/- For more information on The Lodhi, visit: www.thelodhi.com

17. Shangri-La Eros New Delhi Presents An Exquisite Diwali Hamper Collection to Illuminate Your Festive Season

Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, celebrated for its lavish hospitality, proudly unveils an opulent array of Diwali hampers, destined to infuse celebrations with an extra touch of grandeur. With the festival of light on the horizon, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi extends a gracious invitation to all guests, welcoming them to embrace the essence of Diwali in a luxurious embrace. Their carefully curated hampers exude opulence and epitomize the spirit of festivity, promising an unparalleled experience. The Diwali hampers from Shangri-La Eros New Delhi are more than just gifts; they are a token of love, joy and cherished tradition of exchanging blessings during this auspicious season. Each hamper is a work of art, embodying the spirit of Diwali and capturing the essence of the festival in a delightful assortment of gourmet treats and divine indulgences.

For more information visit shangri-la.com

18. Celebrate the festival of lights in style with Sheraton Grand - Brigade Gateway’s Exquisite Diwali Hampers

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway embraces the cherished tradition of gifting and sharing sweets during Deepavali, with the launch of their meticulously crafted Diwali Hampers for 2023. These hampers are a testament to the brand's efforts to infuse a touch of sparkle into your festivities with thoughtful gifts that include both edible products and decorative memorabilia. There are 4 primary options to select from with a choice of customising the ingredients of the box as well.

The Gleam Hamper is a delightful ensemble featuring a box of mithai, scented candles, Date honey, sugar, and indulgent Chocolate Truffles, among other goodies. The Dazzle Hamper is a collection that includes an exquisite jar of Davidoff coffee, wholesome Mighty Millet oats, Ragi Bar, a box of Mithai, and more. The Shimmer Hamper boasts a selection of Bajra bites, zesty orange Laddoos, Eat Better Vanilla & Cacao treats, organic Date Honey, rejuvenating Shankara Ayurvedic Beauty products, and an array of other delights.

Last but not least, is the Diwali Delights hamper which has traditional treats such as Kaju Roll, Coconut burfi, Kashmiri Kalakand, Mysore Pak, Kaju Katli, and various other delectable sweets, available in boxes of 12 and 24. For a personalized touch, the Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway offers numerous customization options. Select from sweet boxes of 12 or 24, Nut-filled Jars, nutritious Nutberry Granola, Millet Jaggery Cake, Omega Seeds, and more to illuminate Diwali 2023 uniquely.

One can also turn up the glam quotient with artisanal hampers titled ‘Diwali with Marriott Bonvoy’ designed by well-known fashion designer Manish Malhotra. So, choose from any of these festive ensembles to gift a box of joy that we are certain will be loved and enjoyed by all.

Prices start from Rs. 700/- To place orders and for more information call: +91 9591996959

19. Grand Hyatt Gurgaon

Illuminate Diwali with the radiance of Grand Hyatt Gurgaon's handpicked Diwali hampers, brimming with the essence of the season. From the thoughtful hamper filled with assorted handcrafted chocolates and homemade Indian sweets to the elegance hamper boasting millet pops, date and peanut chikki, Moroccan mint tea, and more; there is an array of options to choose from. Offering something for every member of the family, each of these hampers carries a unique essence, perfect for celebrating the festive season.

Grand Hyatt Gurgaon has curated Diwali hampers that are more than just gifts; they are tokens of joy and warmth. Treat your loved ones to the gift of happiness, elegantly wrapped and ready to be shared.

Priced at Rs. 2850++ onwards. For queries and orders dial +91 92898 05743

20. Le Meridien Gurgaon

Embrace the spirit of Diwali with meticulously crafted gifting hampers at the Exquisite Diwali Studio by Le Meridien Gurgaon. This festive season, indulge in the art of gifting, a tradition that truly embodies the essence of Diwali – the celebration of love, light, and togetherness.

From luxurious assortments of gourmet baklavas and nuts in Blissful Harmony hamper and gourmet delights in Box of Joy to elegant home décor items and bespoke Diwali essentials, the hampers are a testament to the spirit of generosity that defines this season. The Exquisite Diwali Studio is not just a store; it’s an experience. Step into a world of enchanting aromas, festive melodies, and the warm embrace of Diwali spirit. The expert staff guides you through the curated selection, helping you choose the perfect hamper that resonates with your sentiment.

Priced at Rs. 1700++ onwards. For orders dial +91 98213 52002, or +91 97921 25110

21. Anand Sweets

Anand Sweets, South India’s beloved Mithai destination, presents an exceptional Diwali festive collection that harmoniously combines the richness of time-honoured techniques with the finest ingredients. Embracing the spirit of the festival of lights, Anand Sweets invites one to embark on a journey of joyous gifting through thoughtfully curated Exclusive Mithai Gift Boxes, Signature Packs, and Assorted Mithai Packs.

Starts at Rs. 360 + tax onwards.

22. Magnolia Bakery

This Diwali, Magnolia Bakery is set to light up your celebrations with an irresistible array of specially curated Diwali Hampers. These delightful hampers are perfect for festive gifting, adding joy and sweetness to the celebrations. Available both in-store and online, Magnolia Bakery invites everyone to celebrate Diwali with sweetness and style.

Starts at Rs. 1700 + tax onwards.

23. Preserving the True Taste of Indian Mithai, The Laddoo Wala Brings you Gifts to Remember

This year makes it a Diwali to remember. With the brightness of the festive season upon us, the aroma of jasmine in the air, the hint of winter in the breeze, and twinkling lights on everyone’s homes, all you need is the perfect mithai to make it truly memorable.

The rich cultural history of India has always been intertwined with the cuisines of the country, despite how diverse the foods of each state are, there is one thing in common, each state has a unique set of sweets that define their celebrations and festivals. And it is the ‘laddoo’ perhaps that becomes most central to every Indian dessert spread laid out to celebrate, from the birth of a child to a wedding to even a graduation, there is always a good reason to serve a perfectly made laddoo.

Priced at Rs. 1550 – Rs. 6590/- Order: WhatsApp or call on +919910190018 www.theladdoowala.com

24. Celebrate Diwali in Style with JW Marriott's Exclusive Hamper designed by Manish Malhotra

This Diwali, JW Marriott Bengaluru is delighted to present a fusion of elegance and mindfulness in the form of exclusive Diwali hampers designed by the iconic Manish Malhotra and our Shunya boxes. These offerings are designed to enrich your celebrations with style and well-being, making them truly special. Savor a delectable assortment of macarons, a symbol of luxury, along with an array of traditional Indian sweets. These hampers are curated with bespoke goodies that are as unique as they are delicious, each one carefully chosen to enhance your Diwali celebration. Our Shunya boxes are meticulously crafted with handpicked natural ingredients, inspired by the lush, serene mountains of Uttarakhand. They are a dose of Pahadi goodness that transports you to nature's calm embrace. Processed using traditional methods and nurtured by the love and hard work of over 500 female village farmers from 11 villages, each situated at a height of 7000ft above sea level, our Shunya boxes promote good health and wellness. These are not just gifts; they are an embodiment of the festive spirit and an elegant way to express your love and warm wishes. Whether for family, friends, or colleagues, gifting these hampers is a gesture of love and celebration.

Elevate your Diwali gifting experience with the elegance of Manish Malhotra and the mindfulness of Shunya boxes. Order your exclusive Diwali hamper or Shunya box today and let your celebrations shine with style and serenity.

To place an order please reach out to +91-8884420220

25. Elevate Your Diwali Celebrations with Amiel Gourmet's Exclusive Hampers

As the festive season approaches, Amiel Gourmet - a collective establishment of modern French cuisine in Bangalore, introduces exciting Diwali Hampers, meticulously crafted to add a touch of gourmet elegance to the celebration. These exclusive hampers can be pre-ordered for both delivery and takeaway. Available in two options, the hamper features an array of delightful treats, including Homemade Jam, Biscotti, Pralines, Assorted mini cookies, Macaron, Chocolate Bonbons, and more, ensuring this Diwali is brimming with delicious delights. These hampers cater to diverse tastes and are ideal for sharing moments of joy during Diwali celebrations, whether for gifting or enhancing festive gatherings. Additionally, tailored and personalised special hampers can be created upon request.

The hampers are available for pre-orders at amielgourmet.com Prices start at Rs. 2000/- plus taxes Address & Phone: Sahakaranagar Outlet & Centre for Sports Excellence Outlet, +91 8884441259 / 98458 62027

26. Joy Gifts by Shangri-La Bengaluru

The traditional Indian sweet collection, Mithai Magic, features golden classics such as Atta Laddo, Badam Gilori, Dates Dry Fruit Burfi, Milk Cake, Mysore Pak, Dry Fruit Chakli, Banarasi Pista Paan and many more. Guests can also discover the Blissful Baklava collection which offers a diverse selection of handcrafted baklavas in flavours including Hazelnut, Walnut, Cashew, and Pistachio. Delight loved ones with locally inspired, crafted chocolates in flavours including Paan, Pistachio, Saffron, and Thandai bars, alongside the smooth Raspberry, Pistachio, and Hazelnut chocolate rolls.

Sweets are available in boxes of twelve and start at Rs. 750/- plus tax. To know more about the deals call (91) 80 4512 6100 or email bengaluru@shangri-la.com

27. Awake, Evoke, and Revere Your Tea Experience with Makaibari’s Delectable Festive Blends

Prepare to embark on a journey that transcends the ordinary and redefines the essence of premium tea gifting with the exquisite Makaibari Tea Festive Blends. This limited-edition assortment, known as the Festive Pack Trio Assortment – Awaken + Evoke + Revere, is designed to awaken your senses and fill your home with the warmth of tradition, innovation, and exclusivity.

Carefully selected ingredients, coupled with award-winning tea, are meticulously blended to craft a one-of-a-kind sensory experience. The treasures of the forest and the essence of the teas are harmoniously combined, making this collection a hallmark of innovation and quality.

The festive hamper is worth Rs 2,250/- and contains all three blends in a tin container, adding an extra touch of elegance to your gifting experience.

28. Make 2023 a pet-friendly Diwali with specially designed hampers for your furry friends from Harley's Corner

While most of us look forward to the lights and the crackers during Diwali, it is an extremely trying time for our pets, with all the loud noise and the smoke. To ensure we change that from here on, Harley's Corner, India's first ready-to-eat premium wet dog brand has curated a hamper of products that will not only keep your pets calm this festive season but also make sure they eat well and stay healthy.

From a muffler to help keep the sound of the crackers down to a minimum, to an anti-anxiety natural supplement, a calming oil along with a selection of three of our delicious meals made from 100% Human Grade ingredients, the hamper has been carefully curated as the perfect gift for pet parents for Diwali. So, whether you are a parent or friend to parents, bring home this thoughtful hamper to make it a celebration for all!

Priced at Rs. 2,999/- Available on Pre-order only. For more details visit harleyscorner.in

29. Bespoke Gourmet Indulgences by The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences

This festive season, gift your loved ones luxurious gourmet hampers as you choose from an array of thoughtfully curated options featuring artisanal chocolate pralines, cookies, Indian sweets and savouries, scented candles, glorious idols of Lord Ganesha, and lots more; Or customise your hamper with our exquisite gourmet offerings in our stunning, intricately designed signature packaging including boxes and Leatherette bags. Bring home these gorgeous hampers or gift them to your loved ones as you ring in the festivities with great fervour and spirit.

For more information, please visit our website www.theleela.com

30. Khushiyan by Hilton artisanal Hampers

Conrad Bengaluru marks the season of celebrations, togetherness, and love with tastefully crafted Khushiyan by Hilton hampers. Traditional with a twist of modern aesthetics, the hamper can be customised to include an amalgamation of healthy and traditional delicacies priced between Rs. 900/- to Rs. 12,000/- plus taxes.

The artisanal, handcrafted gift hamper is a perfect gift for your loved ones this festive season. Prasad Metrani, Director of Culinary, Conrad Bengaluru along with his team have curated these hampers with a pulse on the festive season and changing consumer preference for festive gifting options.

Khushiyan by Hilton hampers are a perfect blend of sweet and savoury, available in a variety of options to choose from that consist of assorted dry fruits, millet mixture, clay diyas, scented candles, and more. Make the festivities memorable with irresistible delights and treats that are now available across all Hilton Hotels in the country. Embrace the season of joy and experience Khushiyan in true Hilton Style.

*Hampers starting from Rs. 900/- onwards.

31. The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old

The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old, is a perfectly balanced single malt whisky matured for 18 years in both American and European sherry-seasoned oak casks. It has a rich amber honey tone and imparts notes of dried fruits, ginger, and toffee. A warm oak spice finish is balanced by the citrus flavors of sweet orange. The warmness of the Oak Spice intermingles beautifully with rich raisins and sultanas making this the quintessential gift to give your father, this Father’s Day. Enjoy it neat, over ice, or in a serve!

32. Indulge in the limited-edition Mohulo Gin by SMOKE LAB

A vibrant tribute to India's rich heritage A new spirit to stock up your home bar this festive season is Mohulo - India’s first sipping gin. The artisanal gin has been crafted with a unique and truly authentic Indian ingredient - Mahua flower that’s sourced from the lush regions of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. A glimpse into the rich heritage of India - the craft liquid is a thoughtful fusion of 12 botanicals, namely, Juniper, Coriander, Angelica plant, Green Cardamom, Liquorice, Pink Peppercorn, Bay Leaf, Orange blossom, Orange peel, Mahua, Honey and Basmati Rice.

With only 2000 cases available globally and 200 in India, this limited-edition masterpiece is priced at Rs. 5000/- in Mumbai and Delhi and $60 internationally.

33. Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023

A proud homegrown single malt brand from the house of Piccadily Distilleries in India, Indri has earned a place among the best whiskies across the globe. Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023 has been awarded the Best in Show, Double Gold at the prestigious Whiskies of the World Awards. This win is a testament to the quality and the growing popularity of Indian single malts across the globe. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition is a peated Indian single malt made with Indian six-row barley, distilled in traditional copper pot stills crafted in India. Carefully matured in PX Sherry Casks for a significantly long time amidst the sub-tropical climate of North India, this unique expression entices you with a whiff of smoke and awakens your senses to a myriad of flavours such as candied dried fruits, toasted nuts, subtle spices, oak, bittersweet chocolate and more. With limited availability, it symbolizes exclusivity.

Available exclusively in Haryana, India MSP Rs. 9000/-

34. Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Barrel Finish

The latest addition to Ballantine’s range, Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Barrel Finish is aged for seven years and finished in bourbon barrels, combining the depth of scotch with the sweet touch of bourbon to give you the best of both worlds. A whisky with all the character of Ballantine’s, but with an added touch of toffee apple and caramel thanks to the finish in bourbon barrels. A popular way to enjoy Ballantine’s 7 Bourbon Barrel Finish is in an Old Fashioned, with a couple of dashes of orange bitters to complement the sweet notes of the whisky. But, we also know it’s great neat or on the rocks, or with a premium cola for extra refreshment with your friends and family.

Price on request.

35. Jacob’s Creek Sparkling: Chardonnay Pinot Noir

Jacob’s Creek Sparkling Chardonnay Pinot Noir is light and elegant. The palate highlights lemon and citrus fruit, a hint of biscuit finishing with a delicate and refreshing acid. The wine’s aroma is a lovely bouquet of lemon, citrus, and red apple with notes of bread and nougat. Jacob’s Creek Sparkling Chardonnay Pinot Noir is best enjoyed on its own or with appetizers such as soft cheeses. Either way, your friends and family are sure to enjoy every sip of it.

Price on request

36. Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc

Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc is a beautifully balanced wine, best enjoyed while it's young and vibrant. The zesty aromas jump from the glass, with highlights of pink grapefruit, melon, and gooseberry. On the palate, flavours of grapefruit, honeydew melon, and passionfruit contribute to the ripe fruit sweetness combined with tight, fresh acidity. Serve lightly chilled with a variety of delicate seafood, white meat dishes, or green salads. It will also be a great match with crunchy, fresh green salads containing parsley, pepper, or lemon accompanied with grilled chicken or lighter cheeses such as brie and edam.

Price on request.

37. Campo Viejo Tempranillo

Campo Viejo Tempranillo is soft and fresh on the palate, with a long finish that leaves a taste of red fruit, vanilla and cocoa. The nose is rich in aromas and pronounced in intensity. There are wood nuances with gently sweet notes of vanilla to finish with other sweet spices. The Spanish wine pairs best with pasta, poultry, grilled chicken and vegetables, fresh light cheeses, and small bites.

Price on request.

38. Longitude77

‘Seagram’s Longitude 77’ Indian Single Malt Whisky pays homage to the enchanting spirit of India and reimagines an India of unparalleled luxury and sophistication. It is crafted in small batches in a distillery in Dindori, Nashik (Maharashtra), with utmost care for seekers of authentic contemporary Indian luxury. The flavour profile is rich and mellow with notes of oak, vanilla, and a subtle hint of fruit. The pack also features a stamp - a symbol that commemorates the best of what India has to offer to the world.

Price on Request. Available in Mumbai and Goa.

39. Camikara 12YO

Camikara, India's first pure cane juice rum, is also the first Indian rum ever to win a gold medal at the prestigious IWSC Awards 2023. An eloquent name derived from the Sanskrit term for ‘liquid gold,’ Camikara is a truly exquisite creation that takes pride in its unique heritage. Unlike most rums that are prepared with molasses or by-products of sugarcane, Camikara is a sipping rum naturally aged in ex-bourbon barrels for 12 years. This limited edition is bottled at a strength of 50% ABV and contains no added sugar, flavour, or colour. Camikara rediscovers an age-old Indian rum tradition and is a celebration of the land, time, culture, and people of India.

The price in Haryana is Rs. 6,000/-

40. The Choya Single Year

A special blend of at least three different liqueur batches aged between 1 to 2 years. It has a crispy tartness with less sweetness than a regular Ume liqueur. It uses the best quality 100% Nanko-Ume fruit from Wakayama. Choya believes in adding no artificial additives like flavourings, colourings, or preservatives. The elegant, fragrant aroma of Nanko-Ume fruit fills your mouth. To be enjoyed chilled & straight, on-the-rocks, or mixed-in cocktails. The ingredients that are used are Ume, Sugar and cane spirit.

Price: Rs. 3,500/- Availability: World of Wines & Living Liquidz in Mumbai, Newton’s & World of Wines in Goa, Tonique in Hyderabad & Bangalore, GTown in Haryana, etc

41. Bushmills 12-Year-Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey

The Bushmills 12-Year-Old Single Malt Whiskey is a full-bodied, deep amber whiskey that is both complex and approachable. The whiskey is triple-distilled from 100% malted barley and matured for a minimum of 11 years in former sherry casks and bourbon casks, before combining and finishing for 6-9 months in Marsala wine casks, creating a whiskey rich in dried fruit and nut flavours.

Price: Rs. 6,999/- Availability: World of Wines & Living Liquidz in Mumbai, Newton’s & World of Wines in Goa, Tonique in Hyderabad & Bangalore, GTown in Haryana, etc

42. Laurent Perrier Cuvée Rosé

Elevate your celebrations with Laurent Perrier Cuvée Rosé, a radiant rosé champagne that captivates at first glance. Delight in fragrant red berries and floral aromas, leading to a harmonious palate with a perfect balance of red fruit freshness and Pinot Noir creaminess. Crafted by the esteemed Laurent-Perrier since 1812, this champagne is a blend of tradition and innovation. Versatile and captivating, it pairs with a variety of cuisines and moments. Experience the excellence of Laurent Perrier Cuvée Rosé, a symbol of luxury and a companion to life's most precious occasions.

Price: Rs. 17,950/- Availability: World of Wines & Living Liquidz in Mumbai, Newton’s & World of Wines in Goa, Tonique in Hyderabad & Bangalore, GTown in Haryana, etc

43. 1800 Tequila Cristalino Tequila

This 1800 Cristalino is a crystal clear añejo tequila with deceptive depth, presented in a stunning crystalline bottle. 100% Weber blue agave is handpicked at its peak of maturity, aged in French and American oak barrels, married together, and then finished in port wine casks. The result is an ultra-premium tequila that offers the complexity of an Añejo with the smoothness of a Blanco. Enjoy neat, on the rocks, or elevate any cocktail to celebrate life’s special moments with taste.

Price: Rs. 15,000/- Availability: World of Wines & Living Liquidz in Mumbai, Newton’s & World of Wines in Goa, Tonique in Hyderabad & Bangalore, GTown in Haryana, etc

44. Hayman’s London Dry Gin

Since 1863 five generations of the Hayman family have acted as custodians of the True English Gin style – providing an unbroken lineage dating back to the original gin booms. The family has innovated considerably along the way including the pioneering development of the London Dry style over 150 years ago and today Hayman’s is ranked as London’s favourite gin distillery-attracting over 10,000 visitors every year. Unlike other London Dry Gins available today, they still craft our award-winning gin over 2 days, staying true to our family’s heritage.

Price: Rs. 4,870/- Availability: World of Wines & Living Liquidz in Mumbai, Newton’s & World of Wines in Goa, Tonique in Hyderabad & Bangalore, GTown in Haryana, etc

45. Skull X Platinum Vodka

An idea that started when Aman Chopra got to sip the best local Vodka while he went ice fishing in Europe. He worked alongside expert distillers in a distillery in Slovakia, trying a variety of grains, distillations, and filters to perfect Skull X vodka, unparalleled in its smoothness and taste. A fine combination of pure water from natural aquifers and the finest white wheat, paired with the finest filters, the vodka is distilled 5 times to create the purest vodka with a dense, smooth, and elegant taste.

Price - Skull X Platinum Vodka - Delhi – Rs. 4450 /-, Gurugram – Rs. 3400 - Rs. 3800/- Availability - Skull X products are available in prominent locations such as London and the Middle East, where they have gained a strong foothold in the market. Moreover, the brand has extended its reach to several cities in northern India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

46. Celebrate this Diwali with Highbury Classic Whisky - A Classic Blend Whisky

The most approachable whisky for all palates is blended whisky, which is also a popular choice for everyone. Highbury classic whisky is one of the top and most preferred American blended whiskies which is doing rounds in Indian home bars. A grain whisky that sensualises your senses of smell, taste, and vision. With an aroma of the hints of berries that blend over caramel biscuits and a touch of peat, the blended whisky gives a pleasing experience of flavours and a big presence on the palate. Bottled in Goa, Highbury Classic Whisky has layered complexity that can only stem from double charred wood which leaves it with the smoothness of the seasoned malt ensuring that every sip has a consistently appealing sense of taste and is generously satisfying. The master blender’s pursuit of a perfect blend with his passion has resulted in this becoming everyone’s favourite Whisky drink.

The price for Highbury Classic Whisky 750 ml in Delhi is Rs. 850/-; Karnataka Rs. 1850/-; Kolkata Rs. 980/-; TelanganaRs. 1200/-; Goa Rs. 600/- Available in Delhi, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana, and Kolkata, Highbury Classic Whisky aims to be present in other cities in the next 6 months. The packaging is another highlight as it is made accessible for all from 1000ml, 750ml, 375ml, and 180ml to 60ml bottles.

47. Chivas XV

Chivas XV creates an unequivocally sophisticated experience and delivers a rich, refined, and velvety interpretation of the Chivas house style. The combination of flavours created by this recipe creates the perfect taste profile for a wide range of modern twists, creating greater versatility. Chivas XV is designed to emphasize the quality and rich flavour of the whisky during those special moments – this whisky presents a more contemporary side to Scotch. Tap into the high-energy celebrations of World Whiskey Day with Chivas XV’s one-of-a-kind taste.

Price: Gurgaon: Rs. 3,500/- ; Mumbai: Rs. 6,000/-

48. Jameson Black Barrel

Double charring the wood fires up the barrels and gives them new life. Untold richness and complexity await in every drop of Jameson Black Barrel. It’s perfect on its own or on the rocks, but it’s also commonly known as the best whiskey for an Old Fashioned. Don’t trust us? Taste it. So, care to meet our beloved Black Barrel whiskey?

Price: Mumbai: Rs.3750 for a 750ml bottle; Bangalore: Rs.5690 for a 750ml bottle

49. Moonshine Meadery - Celebration Honey Pack

This Diwali, let's sweeten the celebration with a sustainable twist! While Diwali traditionally indulges in delightful sweets, love, and cherished memories, this year, consider an unconventional and eco-friendly choice. Introducing the Celebration Honey Pack by Moonshine Meadery. Diwali unites loved ones through its fusion of moments and emotions.

Price: Rs 1,110/- Shop Here

50. Savour the essence of Diwali with exclusive Mithai Boxes by Nksha

Dry Fruits, Fig & Dates Roll (No Added Sugar) (Gluten Free): This guilt-free indulgence features the natural sweetness of figs and dates, combined with the wholesome goodness of dry fruits. It contains no added sugar, only pure, unadulterated delight.

Price: Rs. 1200/- Available at Nksha

51. Illuminate Your Diwali Celebrations with Exquisite Diwali Hampers by Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

The Festival of Lights is around the corner, and Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road cordially invites you to elevate your celebrations with their thoughtfully curated Diwali hampers. Embracing the essence of Diwali, a festival symbolizing light's triumph over darkness and the victory of good over evil, these hampers beautifully blend tradition and modernity.

All the hampers can be customized according to the guest’s preferences and budget. For orders, Call / WhatsApp: +91 88841 61699 / +91 88844 77026

52. Celebrate this Diwali with Barista's newly launched, thoughtfully designed Diwali Hampers

Barista Coffee, a well-known name in the coffee industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of delightful Diwali Hampers under the campaign Iss Diwali Banao Ba-RISTA, which are designed to fill the festive season with the richness of tradition and the warmth of coffee. These exquisite hampers are a perfect way to celebrate Diwali with friends and family.

A pioneer in the coffee industry, Barista Coffee has continually led the way in providing its customers with consistent experiences at the cafes. With the introduction of these Festive Hampers, they keep engaging with the customers on these special occasions. Each Barista Coffee Festive Hamper is meticulously crafted to create a truly unforgettable experience. Packed with a blend of gourmet coffee, delectable treats, and artisanal merchandise, these hampers are designed to cater to all your gifting needs during this joyous season.

Hampers are available in the cafes and you can order online through their website www.barista.co.in

53. Light Up Your Diwali with Exclusive Gift Hampers from Taj Coromandel-Chennai

It’s that time of the year when the festival of lights dazzles one and all with its brilliance, colour, and joy! This Diwali, gift your dear ones with a selection of traditional indulgences and thoughtfully designed Diwali hampers from Taj Coromandel-Chennai. These hampers, with a host of options to suit every budget, feature a delightful assortment of homemade artisanal treats, epicurean delights, and luxury accessories to add a touch of radiance to your celebrations.

La Patisserie at Taj Coromandel | Until November 12 | Price Range: Rs. 1650/- plus taxes to Rs. 5,00,000/- plus taxes | To place your order / for more details, please call 044 6600 2827 / 78248 62311

54. The Westin Gurgaon presents a panoply of bespoke Festive Hampers, for the Festive Season

This festive season, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi, presents an exquisite selection of bespoke Diwali hampers, designed to delight and celebrate the spirit of the season. Crafted with care and finesse by culinary experts, these hampers offer a delightful array of handpicked treats, delectable sweets, and themed decorative items, encapsulating the essence of luxury and extravagance.

The Diwali hampers at The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi start from Rs. 1500/- and are available for purchase, ensuring that you have the perfect gift for your loved ones during this special season of celebration. For any inquiries and placing your orders, please call +91 78380 90923 / +91 124 497 7777

55. IGP Diwali Splendour Festive Hamper

This delightful hamper from IGP.com is thoughtfully packaged in an eco-friendly box and is filled with a wonderful assortment of goodies. Inside, there are two charming metal lamps, a pouch with a delightful mix of cashews and almonds, an array of sweet ladoos, tempting Choco walnut brownies, a selection of scrumptious cookies, Velvety Bar roasted almonds, Mixed Berries chocolates, and a box of fragrant floral tea. It's the ideal gift choice to infuse the Diwali spirit into the celebrations for your friends and family. Share this hamper with your loved ones and wish them a prosperous and joyful Diwali.

56. Nush Mush

Diwali, one of the most auspicious festivals of the year is around the corner, and we are all set to celebrate it with pageantry. This Diwali spread more love and happiness and celebrate the festive day with your sibling and gift them handcrafted premium Nush Mush Diwali festive hampers. Celebrate the Festival of Lights with indigenous chocolates, desserts, cookies, and a lot more from Nush Mush. Hampers are also available in an eggless option.

Priced at Rs. 900/- onwards plus taxes. For Orders: 7065059225/ 9717486444 or visit www.nushmush.com

57. Diwali’s Best-Kept Secret: The Westin Pune's 'Radiant Gifts' Hampers, a Treasure Trove of Festive Delights

Dive into the Glorious Festivities of Diwali with The Westin Pune's 'Radiant Gifts of Diwali'! Each meticulously crafted hamper is a treasure trove of festive delights, carefully chosen to encapsulate the essence of Diwali. From the rich, traditional sweets that bring back cherished memories to the gourmet snacks that add a modern twist to the celebration, our hampers are a testament to the joy of gifting during this auspicious season.

What makes our Diwali hampers truly exceptional is the personal touch we offer. You have the liberty to customize your hamper according to your specific desires. Whether you have a penchant for the classics or an adventurous spirit craving gourmet experiences, our hampers are tailored to cater to every individual taste.

Moreover, we understand that Diwali celebrations come in all sizes and budgets. That's why our range of hampers starts from an affordable Rs. 1500/-, ensuring that everyone can partake in the joy of giving. For those seeking an even grander gesture, our options extend beyond Rs. 7999/-, promising opulence and extravagance for the grandest celebrations.

To make these 'Radiant Gifts of Diwali' yours, a visit to The Westin Pune Koregaon Park is all it takes. Alternatively, a simple call to +91 73910 10424 connects you with our passionate team, ready to assist you in selecting the perfect hamper that mirrors your festive spirit.

58. Light Up Your Diwali with Sheraton Grand Palace Indore's Exquisite Diwali Hamper

Sheraton Grand Palace Indore is delighted to unveil a captivating range of Diwali Hampers, meticulously crafted to embody the true essence of this special occasion. These hampers are a delightful fusion of traditional Indian sweets, premium dry fruits, fragrant gifts, Maa Lakshmi idol, and diyas, bringing a symphony of flavours, textures, and heartfelt sentiments.

To place your orders,contact:+91 9111108833 / +91 9109100767

59. Festive chocolate like never before, with Ziaho!

As the festival of Diwali approaches, celebrate with a new experience and expression, with Ziaho. Derived from Sanskrit, Zi-aho, means joy (Zi) and delight (Aho), the brand brings to you chocolate indulgence and innovation like never before. Designed for celebrations, Ziaho has created a Diwali box that gives you the freedom to choose the way you want to celebrate, picking your own favourite flavours. These boxes are more than just chocolates; they are your custom tokens of love, symbols of unity, and vessels of joy. Perfect gifts for your family, friends, colleagues, and clients, they encapsulate the true essence of Diwali – spreading love, happiness, and the sweetness of life.