Deck the plates with boughs of holly

Deck the plates:- During the holiday season, a magical time arrives when the warm glow of lights combines with the scent of spices and the shared enjoyment of meals. Embark on a culinary adventure in a captivating Christmas wonderland, where each dish is a celebration and each bite tells a story of tradition, love, and joyful festivities.

Here are a few intriguing recipes shared by Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef - SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited to savour this Christmas, or embark on the culinary journey of crafting them yourself.

Christmas Fruitcake with Icing Sugar

Ingredients for the fruitcake:

1 cup softened unsalted butter1 cup packed brown sugar3 large eggs3 cups mixed dried fruits (raisins, currants, berries, chopped dates, candied peel)1 cup chopped nuts (such as walnuts or almonds)2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg1/4 teaspoon ground cloves1/2 cup milk1/4 cup brandy or rum (optional)