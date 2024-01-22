A philosophical reflection on New Year Celebrations

Three weeks have already passed since the year 2024 began. Are we not reminded of the "quick passage" of time here? It feels like the other day that the world welcomed the dawn of the new millennium (2000) in unprecedented jubilation and fervor. But almost two and a half decades have slipped by. NATURE has already put its signature right on our heads, with grey hair and a waning of youthful vigor. Of course, if the New Year could magically make us younger by one year, perhaps we could certainly leap and frolic like children, happily wishing everyone a Happy New Year and dancing, letting our hairs down.

Therefore, amidst the celebratory atmosphere, it's quite essential to question whether we have evolved into beings of greater compassion, forgiveness, and tolerance, or if we have succumbed to the lower facets of human nature. The increasing instances of conflict, corruption, and virtual moral decline have already littered the landscape of modern times.

Yes, in our mad rush to embrace materialism, we often blissfully overlook the core of human values and the beauty of humanity, as TS Eliot eloquently conveyed in his masterpiece, The Wasteland, long ago. Sadly, these days, our knowledge is limited to Google information without contemplation.