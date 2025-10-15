SC Permits Sale, use of Green Crackers in Delhi-NCR During Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 15: As a reprieve, the Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi and the adjoining NCR region from October 18 to 21.

A bench of Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran passed the order in response to the Delhi government’s plea seeking permission to allow the use of certified green firecrackers to celebrate Diwali in the national capital.

Passing a slew of directions, the CJI Gavai-led Bench directed the formation of patrolling teams to conduct regular checks, ensuring that only green crackers with QR codes are sold. The bursting of green firecrackers will be confined from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., as per the Supreme Court order.

The court ordered that there will be no sale of firecrackers through e-commerce websites.

The CJI Gavai-led Bench further directed that notices be issued to persons who violate the rules.

Last week, the top court had reserved its decision in the matter and hinted at temporarily lifting the restrictions for the festivities, observing: "For the time being, we will permit the ban lifting during Diwali."

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the apex court of several safeguards, including that sales would be conducted through licensed traders and only permitted manufacturers would be allowed to sell.

On September 26, the CJI Gavai-led Bench had provisionally allowed certified manufacturers of green crackers, who have permits from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), to manufacture green crackers in Delhi-NCR. However, the apex court told the manufacturers that until further orders, they would not sell any of their green crackers in the prohibited areas.