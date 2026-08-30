From Puja Essentials to Krishna’s Festive Attire: Top 4 Things to Prepare for Janmashtami 2026 Celebrations

KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI which is also known as Gokulashtami and Sri Krishna Jayanti, is just days away and the followers who celebrate this auspicious occasion have started their preparations. On September 4, 2026, people will celebrate the birth of Indian God Lord Krishna who is considered the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu one of the three holy trinity from Hindu Mythology. The day is celebrated across India with laughter, vrata (Fasting), midnight puja, devotional singing and dancing.

Temples are crowded with people dressed in Indian attires and flower Jewelry. People offer Makhan (Butter), Mishri (rock sugar), kheer, sweets, Panchamrit, fruits and chappan bhog to lord Krishna during the festival and pray in front of them. If you are also a Krishna Bhakta (devotee) and want to celebrate the festival the best way, here are a few things which you should prepare beforehand.