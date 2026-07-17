Harela Festival Turns 'Black Harela' as Felling of Thousands of Trees for ₹743 Crore Bhaniyawala–Jolly Grant–Rishikesh Highway Sparks Protests in Uttarakhand

The nearly 20-kilometre-long project, estimated to cost ₹743 crore, is being constructed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). According to the government, the highway aims to improve connectivity between Dehradun, Jolly Grant Airport, and Rishikesh, while also strengthening transport infrastructure for tourism, the Char Dham Yatra, and the state's increasing traffic demands.

The protesters raised slogans and sang songs with lyrics such as, "Don't cut the trees, brother, don't cut the trees. If you cut the trees, the soil will erode and the Ganga will dry." During the protest, some demonstrators were detained by the police for allegedly attempting to stop the work. According to the police, they were only carrying out the orders given to them. The Supreme Court is currently hearing the matter and is expected to decide the future of the thousands of trees being cut in Devbhumi (Land of the Gods), Uttarakhand.

Anoop Nautiyal's RTI Raises Questions Over Forest Diversion in Uttarakhand

Environmental activist Anoop Nautiyal, one of the prominent faces of the protest, obtained official data through an RTI application. On July 16, 2026, while observing Black Harela, he shared screenshots of the RTI response on social media. According to the RTI reply dated June 16, 2026, Uttarakhand has diverted 46,203 hectares of forest land for development projects since the state's formation in November 2000.

He said, "What worries me most is that 47% of this diversion has taken place in Dehradun district alone, a district that is just 6% of the total state's area." Nautiyal added that Harela should not remain only a symbolic celebration of greenery but should also become an occasion to reflect on the future of Uttarakhand's forests, rivers, mountains, and fragile ecosystem.

The RTI figures showed significant forest diversion for mining projects, transmission lines, power projects, irrigation works, and drinking water schemes. Another 20,837.63 hectares, representing about 45% of the diverted land, were categorised under "Others." District-wise figures for Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Chamoli, and Tehri Garhwal also reflected substantial forest diversion.

Calling the figures alarming, Nautiyal warned that concentrating nearly half of the state's forest diversion in Dehradun could have serious ecological consequences. He said the ecological carrying capacity of the Doon Valley and the surrounding Shivalik landscape cannot be treated as limitless.

Referring specifically to the ongoing highway project, he said it had become a symbol of a development model that places increasing pressure on natural forests and the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. He urged both the Central and Uttarakhand governments to review infrastructure projects involving avoidable destruction of forests.

He said poorly planned projects ultimately harm the environment, ordinary citizens, and particularly economically weaker and vulnerable communities, who are the least equipped to recover from natural disasters intensified by environmental degradation.