Everything About the Benin Mask Festival: An Annual Celebration of Vodun Heritage, Culture, and Identity

Among the most recognized figures of the Benin Mask Festival are the Egungun and the Zangbeto, masked performers believed to represent ancestral spirits. These figures are not seen as costumes or characters, but as spiritual presences that protect communities and connect the living with those who came before them. According to local belief, they help maintain order and ward off evil in the physical world.

See also: Inside the Koovagam Festival: A Sacred Celebration of the Transgender Community

Understanding Vodun: The Religion Behind the Masks

To understand the festival, it helps to understand Vodun, often spelled Voodoo in the West. Vodun is a religion that began in this part of West Africa long before European invasion, and Benin is widely considered Vodun’s spiritual homeland.

Vodun is a belief system built around a ‘supreme creator’ and a wide range of spirits, or vodun, that control natural forces like thunder, water, and earth. Followers of Vodun believe these spirits can be honored, consulted, and even embodied through ritual, dance, and specific objects.

Even though Western movies portray it in a frightening manner, Vodun is a structured, respected religion practiced by millions of people, with its own priests, ceremonies, and moral codes. The masks at the heart of the festival are direct expressions of this Vodun worldview. Figures like the Egungun and Zangbeto are not simply performers wearing costumes for entertainment. Within Vodun belief, the masked dancer is thought to become a vessel for an ancestral spirit during the performance, however briefly. This is why the masks are treated with such reverence, and why strict customs surround who can wear them, how they are made, and how they must be handled after the ceremony ends.