"Entertainment and Interview" Read if you are a 'Movie Buff'
Name
Ankur
Tell us in brief about you.
I was born and brought up in Delhi. I am pursuing MBA from ARSD College. I want to become a Marketing Executive. I am also doing course in digital marketing simultaneously. I love to play Cricket.
Which film industry do you like the most?
Bollywood
Which is your most favorite genre and why?
Bollywood, because this industry offers you a variety of genres from comedy to thrill.
Name your 3 most favorite Movies (present or past). And the reasons.
1. Sajan Chale Sasural- It is a comedy movie. This movie makes me relax. There is no plot of melodrama and stress in it.
2. Hum Apke Hain Kaun- This movie beautifully depicts the ideals of a joint family. All the family members live happily, cooperating with each other. They solved all the problems strongly. This movie shows real family life.
3.No Entry- This is a comedy movie. Throughout the movie from beginning to end, your laughter does not stop. The movie is full of funny scenes.
Name your 3 most favorite Actors/Actresses (present or past). And the reasons.
1. Anil Kapoor: I like his personality. He is a very dashing and handsome guy.
2. Akshay Kumar: His height and acting is amazing. I like the way he takes care of his health
3. Aamir Khan: I never see him in any kind of controversy nor he attends any award shows. He keeps his life very private.
Who is your favorite Dancer? Why
Prabhu Deva. I like his moonwalk and all his dance steps.
Who is your favorite Villain? Why ?
I like Ritesh Deshmukh as a villain in movie "Ek Villain". I never thought that he can play a negative role so well and with so much intensity.
Who is your favorite Comedian? Why?
Kapil Sharma because his comedy is up to the mark. He has a great sense of humor. It is a complete family show with alot of entertainment.
Do you like old movies the most or new ones? Name some of them
I prefer old movies like Do Raaste, Welcome, Partner, Life Partner, Sooryavansham, Fanaah, etc.
Do you like to watch movies on OTT platform or go to cinema hall to watch movie?
Cinema Hall.
Have you seen Sholay or DDLJ? Do you think these movies have no competition even today? Why?
I have watched these movies and these movies have different vibes and atmospheres. The dialogues like" Jaa Simran Jee Le Apni Zindagi" is still famous. These films are exclusive and will remain ever-green.
If you get a chance to have dinner with an actor, who would you like that to be?
Anil Kapoor
If you get a chance to have dinner with an actress, who would you like that to be?
Sara Ali Khan
Which is your favorite dialogue and which movie is it from?
"All is well" from 3 Idiots.
