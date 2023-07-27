"Entertainment and Interview" Read if you are a 'Movie Buff'

A

1. Sajan Chale Sasural- It is a comedy movie. This movie makes me relax. There is no plot of melodrama and stress in it.



2. Hum Apke Hain Kaun- This movie beautifully depicts the ideals of a joint family. All the family members live happily, cooperating with each other. They solved all the problems strongly. This movie shows real family life.



3.No Entry- This is a comedy movie. Throughout the movie from beginning to end, your laughter does not stop. The movie is full of funny scenes.