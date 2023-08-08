Embracing Life's Surprises: Pranav Gandhi's Wisdom Unveiled

A

Top 3 movies, well that's a tough one because I love so many movies so it becomes hard to pick!

But, I have a few in mind that I love...



1. The Knight Before Christmas - It's on Netflix starring Vanessa Hudgens, and it's a very beautiful and lovely romantic movie that revolves around Christmas and a knight going ahead in time from the 13th century to present time. It's like a little dose of magic and holiday season. (If you like romantic movies, I highly recommend this one)



2. Yes Day - Again on Netflix, this one is a family comedy, and it's truly hilarious! Starring Jennifer Garner and Jenna Ortega, this one is a must-watch if you like comedy movies!



3. We're the Millers - This movie is also HILARIOUS! Also one of its scenes is the most famous meme ever!