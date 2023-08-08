Embracing Life's Surprises: Pranav Gandhi's Wisdom Unveiled
Your name:
Pranav Gandhi
Tell us in brief about you.
I live in Delhi. I am a student in DU who loves to binge-watch Netflix!
Which film industry do you like the most? Eg: Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, etc. Please tell the reason.
Hollywood. I believe the stories are more realistic, and I personally like the humor it usually has.
Which is your most favorite genre and why?
Romantic Movies, so I like to call myself a hopeless romantic. I fall in love with their sweet and beautiful storyline the moment I start watching them.
Name your 3 most favorite Movies. And the reasons.
Top 3 movies, well that's a tough one because I love so many movies so it becomes hard to pick!
But, I have a few in mind that I love...
1. The Knight Before Christmas - It's on Netflix starring Vanessa Hudgens, and it's a very beautiful and lovely romantic movie that revolves around Christmas and a knight going ahead in time from the 13th century to present time. It's like a little dose of magic and holiday season. (If you like romantic movies, I highly recommend this one)
2. Yes Day - Again on Netflix, this one is a family comedy, and it's truly hilarious! Starring Jennifer Garner and Jenna Ortega, this one is a must-watch if you like comedy movies!
3. We're the Millers - This movie is also HILARIOUS! Also one of its scenes is the most famous meme ever!
Name your 3 most favorite Actors/Actresses. And the reasons.
Noah Centio - Best Rom Com actor his acting feels surreal
Anne Hathaway - Completely love her acting in sweet innocent roles such as Devil Wears Prada, The Intern, etc.
Who is your favorite Dancer? Why
I don't enjoy dancing very much.
Who is your favorite Villain? Why?
I don't have any favorite villain.
Name 3 Actors/Actresses (if any) who you dislike the most? And the reasons.
No there aren't any actress/actors I dislike.
Do you like old movies the most or new ones? Name some of them
New Movies. Recently saw Barbie, Oppenheimer, Something from Tiffany's
Do you like to watch movies on OTT platform or go to a cinema hall to watch movies?
OTT for sure, it's more cost efficient!
If you were to make change(s) in the Film industry- what would that be?
In Bollywood, I think often the actresses get a minor role in the movies and shown as a damsel in distress. I would love to change that and give an equally powerful role to women
Have you seen Sholay or DDLJ? Do you think these movies have no competition even today? Why?
Not seen them
If you get a chance to have dinner with an actor, who would you like that to be?
Robert Deniro - I believe he is the most versatile actor of all times. He's acting since decades!
If you get a chance to have dinner with an actress, who would you like that to be?
Anne Hathaway- simply love her personality, would like to know her better
Which is your favorite dialogue and which movie is it from?
"Life happens when we are busy planning other things" its from The Princess Switch
Pranav Gandhi/ FilmMania