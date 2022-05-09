Zhang Yimou's film based on novel of Geling Yan, the credit of a Chinese-American author has been removed

Any reference to Chinese-American author Geling Yan has been removed from a 2020 film released in China, despite it being an adaptation of part of one of her novels, her husband and agent Lawrence Walker told RFA.

The removal of her name comes after she made an outspoken social media post after a trafficked woman from rural China was found chained by the neck in an outhouse belonging to her "husband" after giving birth to eight children.

“Ever since I heard about this mother in chains, I’ve been angry, sad, restless, and in a trance all day…I realized that maybe it’s time to set aside time for anger, just to let it happen. Anger makes poets, and anger fuels many of my novels,” Yan wrote on the Survivors' Poetry account on the social media platform WeChat.

“You ask: why are you angry? I answer: Because you are not.”

The saga began with Chinese director Zhang Yimou and Yan signing an agreement in 2011 giving Zhang the movie rights to her novel "The Criminal Lu Yanshi," which tells the tale of a man sentenced to a labor camp for the political crime of being a "rightist."

Zhang then made a movie based on the book called "Coming Home." However, he also completed a second movie based on the novel titled "One Second," but deleted any reference to Yan or her work of fiction from the publicity materials.

"Gelling signed a contract with Zhang Yimou in 2011 because he wanted to make a movie adaptation of her book. He did make a film called 'Coming Home,' which was based entirely on the last part of the novel," Walker said.

"Then Zhang Yimou kept thinking about a second movie he could make from another storyline in the book about a prisoner who escapes from the labor camp to watch a one-second-long appearance by his daughter in a movie," he said.

"Zhang Yimou had always felt drawn to this story, so he used it as the basic framework for the movie 'One Second'," Walker said. "We never expected that he would adapt this novel into two movies, although the terms of the contract didn't prevent it."

"Gelling gradually started collaborating with him on it [for that reason]."

Zhang invited Yan to Beijing for screenings of the unfinished film on two occasions, and there was a dispute about Yan's credit on the movie, and Zhang had seemed keen to cooperate with Yan's wishes, Walker said.

"But then there was a disagreement between them because the movie rights to The Criminal Lu Yan had originally been transferred to two production companies, but he didn't want to talk about getting them back from them; he wanted to go about it indirectly," he said.

"At the time, they offered Gelling four options, none of which mentioned 'The Criminal Lu Yanshi'," Walker said. "But they did thank Yan Gelling; the wording was 'inspired by Ms. Geling Yan, who has our greatest thanks'."