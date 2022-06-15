Netflix has announced an open casting call for the reality series Squid Game: The Challenge

Streaming giant Netflix has greenlit 'Squid Game: The Challenge', a reality competition series based on the hit 2021 South Korean drama.

The news came from Bela Bajaria, Netflix's head of global TV, at the Banff World Media Festival on Tuesday, reports Variety'.

According to Netflix, 'Squid Game: The Challenge' will be "the biggest reality competition series ever," hosting the largest cast and offering the largest lump sum cash prize in reality television history as 456 players compete for $4.56 million.

According to 'Variety', contestants will go through a series of games inspired by the original show, plus new additions, which are all intended to test their strategies, alliances, and character as others are eliminated around them.

Recruitment for the series is currently open to English-language speakers from anywhere in the world.