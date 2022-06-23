Many facets of Amrish Puri, he was so much more than just Mogambo

However, during the 1970s, he was a regular feature in the parallel/alternate cinema, being seen in classics of the genre like "Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe (Silence! The Court Is in Session)", the 1971 Marathi film version of Vijay Tendulkar's play; Shyam Bengal's "Nishant" (1975), where he plays the influential and manipulative village jagirdar; Benegal's "Manthan" (1976), where he is the wily and exploitative businessman Mishraji; and "Bhumika" (1977), where he plays rich businessman Kale, who offers the heroine (Smita Patil) a pampered - but restrictive - lifestyle.

Though he had started getting some meatier roles in Bollywood -- the man reading a horror novel on the train in the cult horror flick "Jaani Dushman" (1979), "Chann Pardesi" (Punjabi), "Qurbaani" (all 1980), "Vidhaata" (1982), where he held his own against a star cast comprising Dilip Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Shammi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Madan Puri, and Suresh Oberoi -- his rise to fame came due to Hollywood.

As the sinister Thugee high priest Mola Ram in Steven Spielberg's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" (1984), Amrish Puri proved he could hold his own with the who's who of Hollywood too.

It also made him aware of how a shiny bald pate added to his screen looks. However, he would occasionally don outlandish wigs like as megalomaniac super-villain 'Mogambo' in "Mr. India" (1987) - which cemented his reputation as a Bollywood villain to look out for and had a full head of hair in many other outings.

The rest of his Bollywood career is too well known to recount - the crooked, scheming lawyer in "Meri Jung" (1985) and then in "Damini" (1993), the rapacious landlord is "Waaris" (1988), the ruthless police inspector in "Dayavan" (1988) and "Batwara" (1989), over-the-top villains in "Tridev" (1989) and "Saudagar" (1991), the kind-hearted patriarch in "Ghatak" (1996) and "Virasat" (1997), and the NRI father who sticks to Indian traditions in "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (1995) and "Pardes" (1997) - among others.

On his 90th birth anniversary, let's see half a dozen of Amrish Puri's lesser-known, but no less spectacular roles.

"Hulchul" (1971) - There have been few films in Bollywood with such an innovative comedy-thriller by O.P. Ralhan, where the hero (Ralhan himself) and his girlfriend (Helen) hear a Mahesh Jetley plotting with his paramour to bump off his wife. They dig in deeper and uncover three Mahesh Jetleys (Prem Chopra, Madan Puri, Kabir Bedi), all in unhappy marriages.

Our hero heroines' plot to find the guilty one lands them in hot water and the matter reaches the court. Here, it is the Public Prosecutor (Puri) who solves the convoluted problem.

"Vijeta" (1982) - This film dealing with adapting to a career in the Indian armed forces, the IAF in this case, and the discipline and commitment the training demands is possibly one of the best war films to come out of Bollywood.