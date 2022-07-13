Deleted scenes from Thor: Love and Thunder were not up to par: Taika Waititi

Filmmaker Taika Waititi left a ton of surprises in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' on the editing room floor, including appearances by Lena Headey, Jeff Goldblum, and Peter Dinklage.

According to Variety, the latter two shot scenes in the film as their pre-existing Marvel characters the Grandmaster and Eitri respectively, while 'Game of Thrones' favorite Headey was set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. All of their scenes got deleted.

"I wrote the thing so when you cut anything it's a little bit of a challenge to yourself because you're like, 'Am I not that good? Should I have seen this coming?' But every film I've done I've probably cut the same amount out," Waititi recently told Insider.

"When you go into the edit you just never know. A scene on its own could be the funniest thing or most intriguing thing, but sometimes those things if you keep them in will just make the movie screech to a halt. So you have to do what's best for the film."

"And if you ask any of those actors who were cut out, Jeff Goldblum, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, they all understand how it works," the director continued. "They have been in the game long enough. But that's just the way I look at things."