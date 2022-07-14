The Kashmir Files, Campus Diaries top IMDb Top 10 films, web series

The Internet Movie Database, better known as IMDb, has released its list of the Top 10 most popular Indian films and web series of the first half of 2022, with Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' and the MX Player web series, 'Campus Diaries', topping it in their respective categories.

Rather than base its rankings on box-office collections, small statistical samplings, or reviews from professional critics, IMDb draws on IMDbPro data on page views of IMDb users in India.

In the movies list, 'The Kashmir Files', the surprise hit of the year, is followed by the epic period dramas from the South, the Yash-starrer 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' and S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR', in the second and third spots.