That 70s Show gets a spinoff 'That 90s Show' & Ashton Kutcher is returning

Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher is set to return for the spinoff of 'That '70's Show' on Netflix titled 'That '90's Show'.

"It was nostalgic to be back on the set," Kutcher told Variety's Carson Burton at the red carpet premiere of 'Vengeance' at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles Monday evening.

"It's all the same folks that made 'That '70s Show,' so it was pretty bizarre."

Kutcher went on to explain that he and his wife, his 'That '70s Show co-star Mila Kunis, felt a return to the property was the right thing to do - beyond being a blast, of course, reports Variety.

"Mila and I were contemplating it," Kutcher said.

"We thought, Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun."

Kutcher also gave some encouraging words about the new '90s-set series: "It's really funny. The new cast is phenomenal."