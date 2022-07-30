Five Punjabi films that are ready to be released

Punjabi cinema has made its special place among the audience and viewers enjoy watching different genres of movies from devotional to romantic.

It has given National Award-winning classics like 'Chann Pardesi' (1981) and 'Marhi Da Deewa' (1989) to all-time hits like, 'Carry On Jatta' and others. Here we look at a list of a few upcoming Punjabi movies that can be enjoyed by movie lovers.

'Oye Makhna'

The movie brings out the on-screen chemistry between Ammy Virk and Tania Singh. Helmed by Simrerjit Singh, the film also stars Guggu Gill and Sidhika Sharma. The movie explores different shades of love and relationships and is co-produced by Simrejit Singh and Ammy Virk.

'Oye Makhna' will be released on November 4.

'Welcome Bhua Ji'

A family entertainer, the comedy movie is headlined by Binnu Dhillon, Nirmal Rishi, and Poppy Jabbal and is directed by Smeep Kang.

Binnu, who is known for films like 'Carry On Jatta', 'Sapphire', 'Raula Pai Gaya', 'Vekh Baraatan Challiyan' and many more will be seen entertaining the audience with his comical side.

Smeep Kang Productions, Rangrezaa Films, and Omjee Group are all set to release their comedy, 'Welcome Bhua Ji' in theatres on September 2.

'Laung Laachi 2'

'Laung Laachi 2' is the sequel to the 2018 romantic drama 'Laung Laachi', starring Amberdeep Singh, Neeru Bajwa, and Ammy Virk. Amar Noori and Jaswinder Bhalla will also join them in the sequel.