Rocky spinoff poised for production & Robert Lawton hired to write the script

By: Carolina Roque

A Rocky spinoff movie will be in the throes of production soon and Robert Lawton has been chosen to write the script for this movie, according to reports.

Drago, which is a spinoff of Creed , originally took its inspiration from the Rocky series, which was an iconic movie franchise starring Sylvester Stallone as the gritty underdog Rocky Balboa.

Details surrounding the plot for Drago have been shrouded in secrecy, although it is expected that Lawton will base the movie around the backstory of Russian boxer Ivan Drago, who took on Rocky in the 1985 classic Rocky IV.

Speaking about being selected to write the screenplay, Lawton said: “I’m incredibly humbled and grateful for this opportunity, and I’m approaching it as an enormous fan of the ‘Rocky franchise’, who happens to be a screenwriter.”

However, at this moment, it remains unclear whether Dolph Lundgren, who previously played Drago in the Rocky film, could reprise his role for this one-off movie.

Before the Drago family takes center stage, the third part of Creed — Creed III — is likely to hit theater screens in March 2023, and Michael B. Jordan will make his highly awaited directorial debut.

But Stallone was savage in denouncing Drago, admitting he won’t be a part of the movie. Taking to Instagram, Stallone couldn’t conceal his anger as he expressed his disgust.

He wrote: “Heartbreaker… Just found this out. Once again, the pathetic producer and his selfish useless children are once again picking what is left off the bones of another wonderful character!

“Seriously, how do you weasels look in the mirror? I am sorry to the fans, I apologize to the fans.

“I never wanted Rocky to be exploited for this greed.. #no shame #sad day #Parasite.”

Despite Stallone’s misgivings about Drago, Rocky has an everlasting appeal. It is one of those timeless classic movies that is filled with tons of memorable lines, and it was an instant success. It is still talked about to this day, and it was the movie that catapulted Stallone to legendary status within Hollywood circles.

Although there has been some criticism voiced about Drago, the spin off has the potential to take off. Lawton will be hoping he does the screenplay justice, so that moviegoers don’t hesitate to make a trip to their local theater.