Bollywood Update: Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' to get 100-country release

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's upcoming movie 'Vikram Vedha' is releasing worldwide in over 100 countries, making it one of the widest openings for a Bollywood film.

Besides India, the film is releasing in territories where Bollywood films normally release day and date, including North America, the UK, the Middle East, and Australia and New Zealand, on September 30, reports Variety.

'Vikram Vedha' is opening across 22 countries in Europe and 27 countries in Africa and Latin America, including Japan, Russia, Panama, and Peru, all non-traditional territories for Bollywood.

The film is a remake of the 2017 Tamil-language hit 'Vikram Vedha', directed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri and starring R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Pushkar and Gayatri have also helmed the Hindi-language Bollywood adaptation.(KB/IANS)