Hugh Jackman to reprise the role of 'Wolverine' in Deadpool 3

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3', actor Ryan Reynolds announced.

The film will release on September 6, 2024.

"Hey everyone, we're extremely sad to have missed D23, but we've been working very hard on the next a'Deadpool' film for a good long while now," Reynolds says in a video, referencing the D23 Expo in early September, reports 'Variety'.

"I've had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning. Every 'Deadpool' needs to stand out and stand apart.

"It's been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I have nothing. Yeah, just empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea," he adds.