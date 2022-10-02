Prabhas starrer Adipurush's teaser launched in Ayodhya

Adipurush's teaser was launched at 7:11 p.m. in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Ayodhya is famous for being the birthplace of Prabhu Sri Ramachandra, a revered god-king in Sanatana Dharma.
The teaser was launched at a mega event that was held in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on the banks of the holy river Sarayu. The event was attended by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, and Bhushan Kumar.
There are a couple of reasons behind the mega hype around Adipurush. Firstly, the role of Prabhu Sri Ramachandra is being played by Prabhas who has gained a cult following after the blockbuster 'Bahubali'. Secondly, director Om Raut has already proved his mettle with 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero'. Thirdly, the movie is based on the life of Prabhu Sri Ramachandra who is a revered deity and has become a cultural icon of modern India. Fourthly, the budget of the movie is touted to be Rs 500 crores which is humongous.
'Adipurush' is scheduled to release on January 12, 2023, in 3D and IMAX-3D. (KB/IANS)