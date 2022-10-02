Prabhas starrer Adipurush's teaser launched in Ayodhya

Adipurush's teaser was launched at 7:11 p.m. in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Ayodhya is famous for being the birthplace of Prabhu Sri Ramachandra, a revered god-king in Sanatana Dharma.

The teaser was launched at a mega event that was held in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on the banks of the holy river Sarayu. The event was attended by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, and Bhushan Kumar.