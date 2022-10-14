RSS Founder Dr. K.B. Hedgewar's life to be shown in a planned trilingual biopic

A biopic on the RSS Founder Dr. K.B. Hedgewar is in the early works. The first-of-its-kind film will trace the journey of Dr. Hedgewar and will be made in three languages - Hindi, Marathi, and English.

Padma Shri recipient Anup Jalota along with Jasveer Singh, Dr. Rahul Joshi, L. Nitesh Kumar, and Jayanand Shetty will lend their vocals to the song 'Tufan Hai Tera Rakt Aab' from the film. The music of the song has been directed by Dr. Sanjayraj Gaurinandan and has been written by Shiv pujan Patwa and Sorabh Bharat.