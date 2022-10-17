Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn is back as ‘Vijay Salgaonkar’ in this riveting trailer

The makers of the movie are leaving no stone upturned in the promotions of this film.

On Sunday, the makers recreated the scenes from the first instalment in Goa. The scenes included eating ‘pav bhaji’ and attending a ‘satsang’ in Panjim; all of them crucial in depicting the unusual tale of Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his mind-bending case.

The makers of the movie recreated the scenes at a local theatre in Goa in the presence of journalists. Besides this, the makers also screened ‘Drishyam’ to refresh the memory before the sequel arrives.

Before this, the makers had previously announced a 50% discount on advance bookings made on October 2.

For those who don’t know or remember, the date October 2 serves as an important trope in the film and ultimately decides the fate of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family. Such is the importance of the date in the movie that it trends every year on the actual date with hilarious memes and jokes.

'Drishyam 2' stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor.