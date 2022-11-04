Took Me Two Months to Gain Weight, a Year to Lose It: Sonakshi Sinha

By Amit Diwan

In order to play a voluptuous woman in her latest release 'Double XL', Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha took two months to gain weight but the toughest part was losing those extra kilos.



'Double XL', which also stars Huma Qureshi', is a film based on self-love and body positivity, is directed by Satram Ramani. The film hit the screens on November 4.



Talking about her body transformation for the film, Sonakshi in a conversation with IANS said: "It took me two months to put on weight which was not a big deal but it took me a year to get rid of the weight I had put on. There are two ways to do it. You either do it the healthy way or the unhealthy way. However, I went the health way."



Life is a full circle for Sonakshi, who started off as a costume designer before making her debut in acting in the year 2010 with the Salman Khan-starrer 'Dabangg', as she plays Saira Khanna, a fashion designer in the movie.



She calls the film her "life story".



The 35-year-old actress also shared her mantra to deal with trolls and body-shamers.



"Whether you are short, tall, thin, fat, dark or fair, you are likely to get body shamed. People say what they want to say just ignore it. Don't waste your energy," said the daughter of veteran star Shatrughan Sinha.



Talking to IANS, the actress,who launched her own beauty brand in 2022, shared that 'Double XL' is a very personal film for her.



"It's a very personal film for me and I want to remind everyone that women are slammed for many things, but don't let anyone pull you back," added the actress, who released her debut single 'Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai' in 2015. (SJ/IANS)