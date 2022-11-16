Importance of Culture in the expansion of Indian Cinema

If Indian cinema wants to seep into the hearts of the general populace, then the people need to be shown the same Indian cultural values they have been fed like a tonic since childhood. Every one among us has grown up listening to the religious tales from the ‘Puranic corpus’, along with the timeless sagas of innumerable brave hearts.

Dadasaheb Phalke was a pioneer in making countless films on Indian culture. Treading the path of his success, other filmmakers too made such films. Looks like that bygone era is coming back.

In 1913, when Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, the ‘Father of Indian Cinema’ came up with India’s first feature film name ‘Raja Harishchandra’, a genuine question arose.

Why did he choose that particular topic for his film?

To lure people, he could have chosen stories like ‘Arabian Nights’, ‘Alibaba and the Forty Thieves’, etc. which were popular among the masses in those days. However, by choosing a ‘Histrio-Puranic’ narrative for his silent film, Phalke not only clarified his narrative but also showcased his farsightedness.

Phalke knew that if Indian cinema wants to seep into the hearts of the general populace, then the people need to be shown the same Indian cultural values they have been fed like a tonic since childhood. Every one among us has grown up listening to the religious tales from the Puranic corpus, along with the timeless sagas of innumerable brave hearts. This was the key reason behind ‘Raja Harishchandra’ being the first silent Indian film. In the coming years, the ‘Religio-Puranic’ and ‘Histrio-Heroic’ remained popular genres among filmmakers. Slowly, social issues and patriotism became the topic of many films along with literary texts. However, most of these films were colored with the color of ‘Indianness’ in them.