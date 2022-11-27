'There is no exclusive news in today's world of sensationalism' says Vikram Patwardhan

According to Vikram Patwardhan, he wanted to portray the challenges faced by a photojournalist using his own work experience.

Speaking about the journey of the making of this film, Patwardhan said that the teamwork was immaculate, which made the journey of Frame making a breeze.

The movie revolves around the protagonist, a middle-aged photojournalist Chandu Pansare (CP) who believes in the idea 'Just like our profession, our life is also an art, and there is no format for any art'. His beliefs come in conflict when his professional ethics and duty towards society as an individual come in conflict with each other.

The newly appointed young photojournalist Siddharth Deshmukh is being mentored by CP and the former is in disagreement with the latter about professional ethics. (KB/IANS)