Microsoft Commits Big on India With $17.5 Billion AI-Focused Investment as CEO Satya Nadella Meets Narendra Modi

Some of the major components of the investment include AI integration and skilling. The company will work with the Indian government to integrate AI tools into national digital platforms such as e-Shram and the National Career Service. This is expected to improve access to employment services through features such as AI-assisted job matching, multilingual support and digital skill development tools. Microsoft will also focus on expanding AI education and training programmes in India for developers, students and professionals, with plans to train more people in AI-related skills over the coming years.

The government views the investment as support for India’s ambition to become a global hub for artificial intelligence, while ensuring that AI systems are developed and deployed in line with national priorities. The Prime Minister has repeatedly highlighted the importance of building trusted digital public infrastructure and using technology to support inclusive growth in his speeches. These objectives were also discussed during his meeting with Nadella.

The announcement is expected to be followed by detailed project-level plans, regulatory clearances and execution schedules, which will be released in phases. Further collaboration details are likely to emerge as the initiative progresses, positioning the investment as a central part of India’s AI-focused growth strategy. [Rh]