Is Investing in Bajaj Finance FD Worth It: A Deep Dive into Interest Rates

By Abdul Kadir
Fixed deposits still matter in 2026. Not because they are new or exciting, but because they are predictable. Many investors want at least one part of their savings to feel steady, especially when other assets move up and down without warning. That is usually where an FD fits in.
When people ask whether Bajaj Finance FD is worth considering, they are usually asking two things at once. They want to know whether the interest rates are strong enough, and they also want to know whether the product feels reliable for the tenure they have in mind.
This article looks at the interest rates in a practical way and also covers the points people often miss when they compare FDs. It keeps the discussion simple, but not superficial.
A fixed deposit is not judged the same way as a stock or a mutual fund. With an FD, you are not trying to beat the market. You are trying to lock a known rate for a fixed period and avoid surprises.
So when someone says they want “high returns” from an FD, it usually means one of the following:
● They want a rate that looks competitive compared to other deposits available at the same time.
● They want a payout option (monthly or annual) that supports cash flow without reducing returns too much.
● They want to lock a longer tenure at a higher slab, if that suits their liquidity needs.
“Worth it” is often personal. A rate that feels excellent for one investor may feel ordinary for another, depending on goals and time horizon.
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit rates (as per the latest shared rate card, effective 11 June 2025) differ by tenure, whether the FD is cumulative or non-cumulative, and whether the depositor is a senior citizen.
If you look closely, you will notice a pattern. Annual payouts usually sit at the top of the slab because interest stays invested longer. Monthly payouts are slightly lower because interest is paid out more frequently.
Most investors do not select an FD rate in isolation. They select it alongside a tenure and a payout preference.
A few practical thoughts usually help:
● If you do not need income during the tenure, cumulative deposits are simpler. Interest compounds and the maturity value tends to be higher.
● If you want regular cash flow, non-cumulative deposits make sense, but monthly payouts can slightly reduce the effective return compared to annual payouts.
● Longer tenures often offer higher rates, but locking money for 24–60 months should only be done if liquidity is comfortable.
This is also where people find a fixed deposit calculator useful, even if they think they already understand the rate. A calculator turns rate tables into actual income or maturity figures, which often makes the choice clearer.
People usually consider Bajaj Finance FD for a combination of reasons rather than one single feature. Common reasons include:
● The rate slabs are clearly defined across 12–14, 15–23, and 24–60 months.
● Both cumulative and payout options are available, which supports different needs.
● Senior citizens receive a higher rate, which can matter in retirement planning.
The “worth it” part often comes down to whether the chosen slab and payout frequency fits the investor’s situation. Rates alone do not solve that.
This is the part that often gets skipped when someone is focused only on the interest rate.
Liquidity and lock-in comfort
If money may be needed earlier, a long tenure can feel restrictive. It helps to keep emergency funds separate and avoid locking every rupee into one deposit.
Payout choice and real need
Monthly payouts feel reassuring, but some investors do not actually need monthly income. If income is not required, a cumulative option may suit better.
Tax on FD interest
FD interest is taxable. Many investors calculate returns before tax and feel disappointed later. It is worth keeping post-tax expectations realistic, especially if the FD is being used for monthly income planning.
Spreading deposits across tenures
Many cautious investors avoid putting everything into a single deposit. They split across different maturities so that some funds come free earlier. This also reduces reinvestment timing risk.
For an investor who values stability and wants a clearly defined interest rate structure, Bajaj Finance FD can be worth considering, especially when the selected tenure aligns with the investor’s time horizon.
The rates for 24–60 months are higher than shorter slabs, and senior citizens receive an additional lift. The non-cumulative payout options also offer flexibility, which matters for people planning regular income.
At the same time, an FD should not be judged only by the rate. It should be judged by fit. If the tenure feels too long, or if monthly payouts are chosen without a clear need, the same FD can feel less rewarding.
Investing in a Bajaj Finance FD can make sense in 2026 for investors looking for predictable returns and a familiar structure. The interest rates vary sensibly by tenure and payout preference, and senior citizens receive higher rates across slabs.
If you are deciding, it helps to ask a simple question before you commit: do you want income along the way, or do you want the deposit to grow until maturity? Once that is clear, selecting the right slab becomes much easier.
