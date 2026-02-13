Is Investing in Bajaj Finance FD Worth It: A Deep Dive into Interest Rates

By Abdul Kadir

Fixed deposits still matter in 2026. Not because they are new or exciting, but because they are predictable. Many investors want at least one part of their savings to feel steady, especially when other assets move up and down without warning. That is usually where an FD fits in.

When people ask whether Bajaj Finance FD is worth considering, they are usually asking two things at once. They want to know whether the interest rates are strong enough, and they also want to know whether the product feels reliable for the tenure they have in mind.

This article looks at the interest rates in a practical way and also covers the points people often miss when they compare FDs. It keeps the discussion simple, but not superficial.

What “worth it” really means for an FD

A fixed deposit is not judged the same way as a stock or a mutual fund. With an FD, you are not trying to beat the market. You are trying to lock a known rate for a fixed period and avoid surprises.

So when someone says they want “high returns” from an FD, it usually means one of the following:

● They want a rate that looks competitive compared to other deposits available at the same time.

● They want a payout option (monthly or annual) that supports cash flow without reducing returns too much.

● They want to lock a longer tenure at a higher slab, if that suits their liquidity needs.

“Worth it” is often personal. A rate that feels excellent for one investor may feel ordinary for another, depending on goals and time horizon.

Bajaj Finance FD interest rates currently offered

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit rates (as per the latest shared rate card, effective 11 June 2025) differ by tenure, whether the FD is cumulative or non-cumulative, and whether the depositor is a senior citizen.

Rates for investors below 60 years