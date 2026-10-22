Book a Tax-Saving FD on the JioFinance App in Just a Few Taps

As the financial year ends, many taxpayers review their investments to use available tax deductions. A Tax-Saving Fixed Deposit is one option for individuals who want to combine a fixed investment period with an eligible tax benefit.
Under the Income Tax Act, 2025, eligible investments of up to INR 1.5 Lakh in specified instruments can qualify for a deduction under Section 123, subject to applicable conditions. A Tax-Saving Fixed Deposit comes with a five-year lock-in, so it's important to understand its features, tax treatment and withdrawal rules before investing.
Booking an FD online can also simplify the process by letting investors explore options, complete required verification and receive investment confirmation on their devices.
A tax-saving FD is a bank deposit that offers an eligible tax deduction on the invested amount. Unlike a regular FD, it has a mandatory five-year lock-in period.
The main features include:
Tax deduction: Eligible investments of up to INR 1.5 Lakh can qualify for the applicable deduction.
Fixed interest: The applicable interest rate is determined according to the terms of the selected deposit.
Five-year lock-in: You generally cannot withdraw the deposit before the end of the lock-in period.
DICGC cover: Eligible deposits with insured banks are covered up to INR 5 Lakh per depositor per bank, subject to applicable rules.
JioFinance lets users explore available Fixed Deposit online options and review the details before selecting an investment.
Opening a Fixed Deposit online has become more convenient with online financial services. Investors can review product information and complete the necessary steps without relying entirely on a branch visit.
Some practical benefits include:
Comparing available FD options
Checking applicable interest rates and tenures
Completing KYC through online processes
Accessing investment information from a device
Receiving digital confirmation after booking
Keeping deposit details available for future reference
Online convenience, however, should not replace careful evaluation. Investors should check the applicable interest rate, maturity amount, lock-in period and other terms before confirming the deposit.
The exact process varies by provider and deposit product. However, the process generally involves the following steps:
1. Log in to the JioFinance App: Log in to the relevant platform using your registered details and access the available investment options.
2. Select Fixed Deposits: Choose the Fixed Deposit section and review the available deposits. Look specifically for tax-saving FD options with the required five-year tenure.
3. Compare the Details: Check the applicable interest rate, deposit amount, maturity value and other product conditions before making a selection.
4. Complete KYC: Provide the required personal and financial information and complete the applicable identity verification process.
5. Make the Investment: Enter the amount you want to invest, review the final details and make the payment using the available method. Keep the digital confirmation for your records.
Review the information displayed during the booking process carefully before confirming the investment.
A tax-saving FD has a five-year lock-in, so investors should consider their financial position before investing.
Tax Deduction: Eligible investments of up to INR 1.5 Lakh can qualify for the applicable deduction under Section 123, subject to the conditions under the Income Tax Act, 2025. The INR 1.5 Lakh limit applies to the aggregate eligible investments covered by the relevant provision, rather than a separate limit for each tax-saving instrument.
Tax on Interest: The tax benefit applies to the eligible investment amount. Interest earned on the FD is taxable according to the applicable income tax rules. Investors should consider the tax treatment of interest when estimating their overall returns.
TDS Rules: Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) may apply to interest earned on bank deposits when the applicable conditions and thresholds are met. Check the TDS threshold and related rules for the relevant financial year, as tax provisions can change.
Five-Year Lock-In: The five-year lock-in is a key difference between a tax-saving FD and many regular FDs. Investors should ensure that they are comfortable keeping the money invested for the full period.
Liquidity Requirements: Since the amount is generally locked in for five years, avoid investing money that may be required for regular expenses, emergencies or near-term financial commitments. Keeping separate funds for short-term needs can help ensure the tax-saving investment stays aligned with its intended purpose.
Senior Citizen Rates: Some banks offer additional interest rates to eligible senior citizens. If applicable, check the specific FD terms to understand the rate available to you.
A tax-saving FD can combine an eligible tax deduction with interest earnings, subject to the applicable provisions of the Income Tax Act, 2025. Its five-year lock-in makes financial planning important before investing. Online platforms make it easier to compare options and complete the required booking steps. Before investing, review the interest rate, maturity value, tax treatment, lock-in period and withdrawal conditions to ensure the FD fits your financial goals.
[NGpg/VP]
Suggested Reading: