Book a Tax-Saving FD on the JioFinance App in Just a Few Taps

As the financial year ends, many taxpayers review their investments to use available tax deductions. A Tax-Saving Fixed Deposit is one option for individuals who want to combine a fixed investment period with an eligible tax benefit.

Under the Income Tax Act, 2025, eligible investments of up to INR 1.5 Lakh in specified instruments can qualify for a deduction under Section 123, subject to applicable conditions. A Tax-Saving Fixed Deposit comes with a five-year lock-in, so it's important to understand its features, tax treatment and withdrawal rules before investing.

Booking an FD online can also simplify the process by letting investors explore options, complete required verification and receive investment confirmation on their devices.

What Makes a Tax-Saving FD Different?

A tax-saving FD is a bank deposit that offers an eligible tax deduction on the invested amount. Unlike a regular FD, it has a mandatory five-year lock-in period.

The main features include: