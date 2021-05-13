Friday, May 14, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India First-Ever South Indian Monk: Chief Vedic Acharya Of The Sanyasi Mahasabha
IndiaLead Story

First-Ever South Indian Monk: Chief Vedic Acharya Of The Sanyasi Mahasabha

Hailing from a prosperous family in Central Travancore, Kerala, Swami Tapasyananda is the founder and Dharmadhikari of the Vedashila Charitable Trust, Mysore (Karnataka)

0
Sanyasi
Swami Tapasyananda has set up an ashram in Maruthwamala, a shelter for aged cows, and a Vedashila center for spiritual and astrological guidance to the seekers. IANS

Renowned religious personality Swami Tapasyananda Saraswathi of Kerala has become the first-ever South Indian to be named as the Chief Vedic Acharya of the Sanyasi Mahasabha, based in Ahmedabad, an official said here on Wednesday.

Swami Tapasyananda’s appointment to the prestigious position was made by Swami Jagadananda Saraswati, the Spiritual Head of the 6,000-strong Sanyasi Mahasabha, said his official spokesperson in Mumbai.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“My duties as Chief Vedic Acharya shall be to promote and propagate the ancient Vedic knowledge and other scriptures among the people, perform various rituals including special Yagnas and other religious ceremonies for the benefit of humankind,” Swami Tapasyananda told IANS.

Hailing from a prosperous family in Central Travancore, Kerala, Swami Tapasyananda is the founder and Dharmadhikari of the Vedashila Charitable Trust, Mysore (Karnataka).

Sanyasi
Swami Tapasyananda is the founder and Dharmadhikari of the Vedashila Charitable Trust, Mysore (Karnataka). IANS

His spokesperson Pradeep Menon said that Swamiji exhibited a strong spirit of curiosity from early childhood, not satisfied with the routine formal education, and hit the roads all over India in pursuit of higher and spiritual knowledge.

He studied at the Swami Bhoomananda Thirtha, Trichur, to master the fundamentals of Vedas and Puranas, and acquired his ‘Brahmacharya Deeksha’ from his Guru Sudarshana Swaroopa and other qualifying honors.

ALSO READ: Swami Ghanananda: An Ethnic African Who Built Africa’s First Hindu Monastery

After years of unconventional but comprehensive studies to acquire the wisdom and compassion of the ancients, Swami Tapasyananda returned to his home-state, actively participated in and contributed to social reformations, all-religious meetings, social, academic, and charitable initiatives, said Menon.

In the 12th year of his says, Swami Tapasyananda married Uma – a Mohiniattam exponent, author, and choreographer from Udupi – and the couple has a daughter Vedasmrithi.

Besides the trust in Mysore, in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, Swami Tapasyananda has set up an ashram in Maruthwamala, a shelter for aged cows, and a Vedashila center for spiritual and astrological guidance to the seekers. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleThis Man Battled Death And Is Back On Kolkata Streets Helping Others
Next articleHere’s Why Some Americans Are Moving From California To Texas

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Rani Abbakka: The First Woman Freedom Fighter Of India

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Rani Abbakka who is also known as Abbakka Mahadevi was the first queen of Ullal. Known for her unwavering bravery, she was...
Read more
Lead Story

5 Tips For Getting Through A Long-Haul Flight

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol Trehearn A holiday in the sun! Travel and fun have been in limited supply during the past year, so it’s understandable that many...
Read more
Lead Story

The Most Stylish Hollywood Mother Of The Bride Dresses

NewsGram Desk - 0
By John Miller Mothers of the bride have always held great importance in the wedding. She is always by the side of the bride, and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Rani Abbakka: The First Woman Freedom Fighter Of India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Rani Abbakka who is also known as Abbakka Mahadevi was the first queen of Ullal. Known for her unwavering bravery, she was...
Read more

5 Tips For Getting Through A Long-Haul Flight

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol Trehearn A holiday in the sun! Travel and fun have been in limited supply during the past year, so it’s understandable that many...
Read more

The Most Stylish Hollywood Mother Of The Bride Dresses

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By John Miller Mothers of the bride have always held great importance in the wedding. She is always by the side of the bride, and...
Read more

Is Dental Checkup In Pandemic Safe?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Want to go for a dental checkup but afraid due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic? Take heart, according to a small study SARS-CoV-2 infection...
Read more

Here’s How A Man Turned Covid19 Crisis Into An Opportunity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Even as the Covid pandemic has battered many lives across India, some have turned this crisis into an opportunity. One such person is Farooq...
Read more

Namdhari Sect Providing Education To Slum Children

India NewsGram Desk - 0
An open-air school set up by the Namdhari sect of Sikhism led by spiritual head Thakur Dalip Singh in a street of Jalandhar city...
Read more

Diets Don’t Work In The Long-term, But Lifestyle Changes Do

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
For decades, diet conversations globally have ranged from the simple and straightforward to elaborate and convoluted, the latter sometimes even bordering on crazy. In...
Read more

How To Choose The Right SPF

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
SPF known as Sun Protection Factor is an indicator of how effectively it can protect the skin from harmful sun rays. We need to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada