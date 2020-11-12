Thursday, November 12, 2020
Five Substitutes To Yummy Diwali Sweets

A sweet treat for your sweet tooth

Isn’t this the most exciting time of the year, binging on delicious food and enjoying the fun festive feel? However, sometimes one goes overboard with the sweet quotient which should be kept in control. Listing five substitutes to yummy Diwali sweets.

Carrot Delight

If innovating in the kitchen is something you enjoy, then try making this baked carrot sweet this Diwali. Mix orange juice, grated carrots, condensed milk along with sugar, ghee and bake it after you have cooked it well in the pan.

Goodness of dates

From diabetes to high blood pressure and heart patients, dates can be beneficial for one and all! Dates make for an excellent sugar substitute and can be great for times you are craving dessert or sugary food. Rooted deep down in Middle-Eastern culture it enjoys an unparalleled legacy. There can be no better way to show your loved ones that you truly care than gifting them delicious dates.

Corn Kheer

Eating nutritious food that tastes delicious should be the ideal way to celebrate Diwali this year. Prepare this kheer using skimmed milk, sugar, corn seeds mixture, and milk powder. You may add your choice of dry fruits to enrich the preparation with bags of flavor and nutrition.

Diwali sweets
Skimmed milk, sugar, corn seeds mixture, and milk powder is all you need to prepare this sweet dish. Pinterest

Almond Barfi

Almonds are known to reduce the risk of heart attacks, are low in cholesterol, and are an excellent source of Vitamin E. Use this dry fruit to make a yummy barfi this Diwali. You can prepare this by bringing together sugar and almond meal. You can cut them into a shape you desire and decorate it with nuts.

Pineapple Halwa

A lot of you might have a soft corner for fruits. For all you fruit lovers, pineapple halwa can be the sweet dish for this season. It is easy to prepare with a simple amalgamation of grated pineapple, a pinch of cardamom along khoya prepared from low-fat milk. This is low fat, low in cholesterol, and has ounces of vitamins and minerals.

There can be numerous ways to please your taste buds this Diwali and ensuring good health at the same time too. Try these scrumptious sweet dishes this festive season. (IANS)

